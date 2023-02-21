A woman was sentenced to a prison term in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday morning in Ludington for two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer.
Lori Ann Holden, 44, was sentenced to 21 months to 15 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections with credit for 336 days served in jail.
She also was sentenced to $198 in fines and costs. Holden also had a fourth conviction on her record.
Holden entered guilty pleas to three probation violations Tuesday, also. She was sentenced to 20 months to 15 years in prison with credit for 432 days served.
he sentence is to be served concurrently with the case of two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer.