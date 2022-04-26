A 33-year-old Ludington woman was sentenced to jail time and probation on a drug charge in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Raquel Angela Lopez was sentenced to one year of probation and four days in jail, with credit for time served, on a charge of delivery or manufacture on a controlled substance less than 50 grams.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink said that Lopez was involved in a undercover drug buy where she sold fentanyl to an undercover police officer.
“Given that this is Miss Lopez’s first felony offense, I think it was a matter of her substance abuse use and bad decision-making skills,” she added.
“This is an old case from 2019,” said Traci Dinehart, defense attorney. “Since then Raquel had completed a substance abuse program and continues to receive help.
“She has tested clean every time,” Dinehart continued. “(These are) big steps for her. She is employed now and wants to get this behind her.”
In rendering her sentence Judge Susan K. Sniegowski said she felt the plea agreement was fair and that she would stick to the sentencing agreement.
Lopez was ordered to pay $688 in fines, costs, and other fees as well as a $30 fee per monitoring charge while she is on probation.