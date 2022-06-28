A woman who pleaded guilty to a variety of drug offenses and is incarcerated in the Michigan Department of Corrections saw a motion to leave her plea denied Tuesday morning in 51st Circuit Court.
Danyel Rebecca Horsley, 34, sought to withdraw her pleas in four cases. Horsley is serving 2-20 years on two counts of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamines. She also is serving concurrent terms for guilty pleas of possession of analogues, possession of cocaine or narcotic less than 25 grams and two counts of possession of methamphetamines.
Judge Susan Sniegowski said that she signed a letter stating she would not object to her placing in a Special Alternative Incarceration Facility (SAI) program rather than serve in the general prison population.
“There was no guarantee of placement of SAI, and it’s very clear from the record. I do find the plea was entered into and there is no grounds that the plea should be withdrawn,” Sniegowski said.
Horsley was sentenced in September 2021 from incidents that took place in February and May 2020 and January 2021 in Ludington, Scottville and Pere Marquette Township. During her case, she was represented by Ashley Siegel
She is currently serving her time in the Women’s Huron Valley Complex in Ypsilanti.
Michael Horowitz, Horsley’s attorney, asked her if she intended to enter a plea previously to seek a SAI boot camp program.
“Miss Horsley wanted to get into boot camp. From her point of view, that was one of the main benefits of taking this agreement,” Horowitz said. “Given that she had impressions of what the plea deal would entail, and those didn’t happen, I think the meaning of the plea bargain is not sufficiently understood by her as to being knowingly and voluntarily… given plea.”
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand said the grounds for granting the motion by Horowitz weren’t met.
“I did cite in the sentencing as to the potential for her eligibility. The court could not guarantee that she would be a part of the program,” Hand said. “Everything we promised to do, we did. We dismissed the habitual. We agreed to the guideline range, and we agreed to the bottom of the guideline range.”