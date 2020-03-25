Hemlock Golf Club announced last week the hiring of new golf pro Chris Cullen.
Cullen has spent time at golf courses across West Michigan since graduating from Ferris State in 1994, including stops at Stonegate Golf Club in Twin Lake, Thoroughbred Golf Club in Rothbury, and a 17-year stint at Old Channel Trail in Montague.
With his time spent in West Michigan, Cullen says he thinks he is going to be a perfect fit at Hemlock.
“Being in West Michigan really my whole life, I’m pretty familiar with some golfers and obviously the courses. Already in my short time here I’ve met some members who I’d ran in to in the past so having that familiarity is nice.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.