The Ludington Daily News learned it earned two awards in the 2019 Michigan Associated Press Media Editors’ newspaper contest, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon.
The Associated Press announced the three finalists in each of its categories, and in two of those, two entries from the Daily News were selected.
“It’s good to be recognized for the hard work we do,” said Daily News Managing Editor David Bossick. “We can’t do what we do, though, without the support of our readers and community. Whether we win an award, are a finalist or aren’t even mentioned, our goal is always to inform our community with what’s happening here with the friends, neighbors and hometowns.”
Bossick and Assistant Managing Editor Jeff Kiessel were recognized with a top-three position for the newspaper’s breaking news coverage of the fire at McCormick Sawmill in Fountain in July 2019. The blaze broke out near midnight on July 3, 2019, that razed the mill.
Columnist and correspondent David Barber was named a finalist in best columnist. Considered in his entry were columns the veteran journalist wrote about his interactions with his mother growing up, his dog Lily and playing with his grandson Silas.
The specifics of the award — first, second and third places — will be announced at the Michigan APME annual awards banquet April 4 in Lansing. The General Excellence, Rising Star and First Amendment winners also will be announced at the meeting.
Thirty-one daily newspapers submitted 850 entries in the contest over three divisions grouping similar-sized newspapers with each other and featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2019.
Finalists
Best Spot News Coverage: Dan Basso and Sally York, The (Owosso) Argus-Press, “Tornadoes Strike”; David Bossick and Jeff Kiessel, Ludington Daily News, “McCormick Sawmill Fire”; Kayla Daugherty, Livingston Daily Press & Argus, “Judge Overturns Jerome Kowalski’s Murder Convictions, Setting Stage for New Trial.”
Best Column: David Barber, Ludington Daily News, “The High Life”; Douglas Brouwer, The Holland Sentinel; Tim Rath, The (Big Rapids) Pioneer.