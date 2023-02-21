The following is a list of area students who have won the Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee and qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

2023 — Gabe Grierson, O.J. DeJonge eighth-grader

2022 — Wyatt Jalocha, O.J. DeJonge sixth-grader

2021 — Nadia Grierson, O.J. DeJonge eighth-grader**

2020 — Jack Jubar, O.J. DeJonge eighth-grader*

2019 — Sophia Grierson, Ludington Area Catholic eighth-grader

2018 — Sophia Grierson, Ludington Area Catholic seventh-grader

2017 — Lindy Murphy, Ludington Area Catholic eighth-grader

2016 — Hailey Hogenson, Mason County Central eighth-grader

2015 — Hailey Hogenson, Mason County Central seventh-grader

2014 — Marguerite Arbogast, O.J. DeJonge eighth-grader

2013 — Marguerite Arbogast, O.J. DeJonge seventh-grader

2012 — Mitchell Lange, Mason County Central eighth-grader

2011 — Mitchell Lange, Mason County Central seventh-grader

2010 — Mitchell Lange, Mason County Central sixth-grader

2009 — Breanna Escamilla, Hart seventh-grader

2008 — Brianna Wise, Mason County Central eighth-grader

2007 — Brianna Wise, Mason County Central seventh-grader

2006 — Alayna Reum, South Hamlin fifth-grader

2005 — Alex Renny, Foster sixth-grader

2004 — Bethany Wyman, Mason County Central eighth-grader

2003 — Gerrit Herrygers, Hart eight-grader

2002 — Gerrit Herrygers, Hart seventh-grader

2001 — Stevie Parcell, Lakeview fifth-grader

2000 — Carmen Martin, Lakeview sixth-grader

1999 — Marcus Urka, Mason County Central eighth-grader

1998 — Katie Reed, O.J. DeJonge eighth-grader

*Jack Jubar was unable to go to the national bee because of its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

**Nadia Grierson competed in the national bee through its virtual competition due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

