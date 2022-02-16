The following is a list of area students who have won the Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee and qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
2022 — Wyatt Jalocha, O.J. DeJonge sixth-grader
2021 — Nadia Grierson, O.J. DeJonge eighth-grader**
2020 — Jack Jubar, O.J. DeJonge eighth-grader*
2019 — Sophia Grierson, Ludington Area Catholic eighth-grader
2018 — Sophia Grierson, Ludington Area Catholic seventh-grader
2017 — Lindy Murphy, Ludington Area Catholic eighth-grader
2016 — Hailey Hogenson, Mason County Central eighth-grader
2015 — Hailey Hogenson, Mason County Central seventh-grader
2014 — Marguerite Arbogast, O.J. DeJonge eighth-grader
2013 — Marguerite Arbogast, O.J. DeJonge seventh-grader
2012 — Mitchell Lange, Mason County Central eighth-grader
2011 — Mitchell Lange, Mason County Central seventh-grader
2010 — Mitchell Lange, Mason County Central sixth-grader
2009 — Breanna Escamilla, Hart seventh-grader
2008 — Brianna Wise, Mason County Central eighth-grader
2007 — Brianna Wise, Mason County Central seventh-grader
2006 — Alayna Reum, South Hamlin fifth-grader
2005 — Alex Renny, Foster sixth-grader
2004 — Bethany Wyman, Mason County Central eighth-grader
2003 — Gerrit Herrygers, Hart eight-grader
2002 — Gerrit Herrygers, Hart seventh-grader
2001 — Stevie Parcell, Lakeview fifth-grader
2000 — Carmen Martin, Lakeview sixth-grader
1999 — Marcus Urka, Mason County Central eighth-grader
1998 — Katie Reed, O.J. DeJonge eighth-grader