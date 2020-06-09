Chad DeRouin has found a home in Mason County, and he hopes to also find a new workplace there, too.
DeRouin is running for the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s role for Mason County, and he will face Lauren Kreinbrink in the Aug. 4 primary as both are Republicans.
“I went through the Fruitport Area School District until my sophomore year of high school, and then I did school of choice to Grand Haven — to play hockey, basically, is what it came down to,” he said.
DeRouin graduated from Grand Haven High School and then served in the U.S. Army for four years. After he was discharged, he went to Western Michigan University to study aviation, graduating in 2010. He then earned his legal degree from Thomas Cooley Law School. He was admitted to the bar in 2014.
“It’s been about six years since I’ve been licensed to practice now,” he said.
Before he passed the bar, he worked for Western Land Services. Once he was licensed, he went into private practice, starting out in Mason County with an office in Ludington.
“I did that for about two and a half years, and then I was approached because the chief assistant prosecutor in Oceana County was leaving. I was offered that position, and I’ve been there for (more than) three years now, working on three and a half,” DeRouin said.
DeRouin said he handled all sorts of cases in private practice, and he appreciated the opportunity to become an assistant prosecutor so he could focus on one area of law.
“You can specialize in something as opposed to carrying 10 torches or whatever they say,” he said. “I was happy in private practice, to be honest, but I thought long and hard about it, and I thought it would be a good fit for me.”
Criminally, he was a court-appointed attorney for the county. He also worked with abuse and neglect cases on top of misdemeanors and felonies. It was through his work on abuse and neglect that he said he wants to do more if he were prosecutor.
“I think my focus would be on the child predators and abusers, drug dealers and the habitual offenders,” he said. “I know a lot of people are unhappy with how habitual offenders are treated. They feel like they’re just given a slap on the wrist. I think by the point you have two or three felonies or more, I think you’re at a point where you incarcerate them for a while.”
Working with abuse, neglect and juvenile delinquency is something he does now in Oceana County. Current Oceana County Prosecutor Joseph Bison is about six years older than DeRouin is, he said, leaving little room for him to perhaps get a promotion.
“By the time he retires, it will be shortly thereafter that I will retire,” DeRouin said. “I heard Paul is going to retire, and I love Mason County anyway. It’s a beautiful county. I just wanted to get back up here.
“It’s the next step for me, and I’m always looking to take that next step. Not that I’m unhappy with where I’m at, I just want to take the next step in my career.”
DeRouin has two children, a 19-year-old daughter, Gabby, who is attending college studying to be a nurse and 5-year-old son, Carson, who is getting ready for kindergarten.