“The Birds of Mason County, Michigan, Including Ludington State Park” represents 12 years of birding in Mason County and 50 years of field experience by Dave Dister, a professional biologist whose knowledge of natural history spans several disciplines.
“I’ve worked on it pretty much from the day I moved here,” said Dister, who also writes the monthly “Natural World” column in the Ludington Daily News.
The move from Ohio to Hamlin Township came in March 2008, after Dister contacted Manistee birder Brian Allen who told him Mason County was “underbirded.” That tip led Dister to spend a weekend here in fall 2007 to scope out Mason County’s birding potential.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.