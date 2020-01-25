Today

Cloudy skies with some morning fog. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tomorrow

Snow showers will become more widely scattered in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.