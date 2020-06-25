An officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says area residents need to be vigilant in securing items that might be easy food sources for bears.
Angela Herban, a DNR wildlife technician in the Baldwin field office, said yearling bears along with sows, or mothers, with their cubs are moving about the area. As they learn of easy-to-get food sources near people’s homes, it puts them in contact with people, too.
And it could be bad for both parties.
“We’ve had several instances this spring where a bear was hit on the road. This spring, bears are coming in very close contact with people. In this part of the summer, sows with cubs can be (around),” Herban said. “Yearlings are going to be on their own. Sows are going to be looking for a mate. They’re going to be moving around quite a bit more.”
What’s assisting in the movement of bears is the sources of food. Herban said residents who are seeing bears near them need to take several steps to limit their ability to get food from people’s homes. That includes not leaving pet food outside overnight and taking down bird feeders. Garbage needs to be in a secure area, and grills and firepits should be cleaned out, if possible.
“If they smell food, they’ll start coming for it. It’s not unusual for them to roam in an area,” Herban said.
Similar to what DNR Wildlife Biologist Vern Richardson told the Daily News last week as the department cares for three orphaned cubs from an incident in Logan Township, Herban said the DNR wants to ensure the bear population remains in the wild and not in neighborhoods.
“They more they seek out houses and yards to get food, the more there will be (contact),” she said. “We want to keep those bears in the wild where they need to be. When they spend a lot of time by houses, they’re in a bad situation where they may be in conflict with people and create (problems), such as crossing roads between houses, and it is puts bears in harm’s way as well as people.”
Herban said she understands wanting to share a bear sighting with friends, family or neighbors near and far. If a bear is in the area, and it is causing an issue, Herban suggested the public call their local DNR office or the poaching hotline if it is an emergency.
“If there’s an incident to where a bear is damaging property or if a bear is getting far too comfortable, that is something we will take a report and follow a record,” she said. “If there is an incident of property damage and if you have pets, take an extra 30 seconds or 60 seconds and shine a line outside if it’s dark. Many of the incidents with bears and dogs occur at night. An owner lets the dog out at night and it comes face to face with a bear, and that’s something neither of them were anticipating.
“A little preparation can prevent that.”
Herban said the number of bear sightings in Mason County is increasing, and many people may not believe or think bears are in the county. The population density of bear is greater in Wexford and Lake counties, she said.
“The bear population is in a really good place right now,” she said. “They have been increasing. Our goal is to have those numbers stabilized. The best thing is to keep those bears from getting too comfortable.
“We still want them to maintain that fear. If there is a bear in your yard, make loud noises to shoo it off or scare it away so it maintains that natural wariness of people.”