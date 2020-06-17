The trio of bear cubs that were rescued from Pere Marquette River in Logan Township last week are being cared for before being released back into the wild according a wildlife expert with the Michigan Department of Resources.
Vern Richardson, a wildlife biologist with the wildlife division of the DNR, said the bears are being cared for by the DNR itself.
"We don't typically care for them. Typically, we place them with a surrogate sow," Richardson said. "But that's when something like this happens in April."
The "something like this" refers to the cubs being orphaned last week when the DNR had to euthanize their mother. The mother was found to have been shot and was unable to move its hind legs. Because of the injury, the decision was made to euthanize the sow.
The mother and its three cubs were found near the south branch of the Pere Marquette River alongside Riverbend Road near Ruby Creek in Logan Township. They've been photographed and as well as filmed on video by many people in the neighborhood.
The DNR last week said it was seeking information from the public on who may have shot the mother. Information can be submitted by calling or texting the DNR's poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.
The cubs were captured and taken to a DNR facility where they are being cared for. Richardson said because the trio were orphaned in early June, the likelihood of having a wild sow care for the cubs was minimal.
That left the DNR with the job of assisting the cubs with learning to find food on their own before being released back into the wild. Richardson said the DNR won't say where the cubs are being cared for nor where they'll be released.
"We don't need a crowd. We would like for the bears to be bears and go on their way," he said. "I know the person caring for them. They're a co-worker."
The DNR is doing what it can to minimize the exposure to humans, and potentially dependence upon humans, by the cubs, he said.
Richardson said the cubs already were starting to transition from their mother's milk to solid foods. The task the DNR needs to complete for the cubs is to make sure that they're able to scrounge for food.
The mother made a habit of going from bird feeder to bird feeder to help feed herself and the cubs, he said.
"They were quite well-known in that area," Richardson said.
What the DNR is attempting to do is getting the cubs to eat things such as apples — something that may not be as easy as getting food from a bird feeder. He said the cubs were in good condition when they were captured.
If the lessons take for the cubs, it will help to avoid the bears from being underweight in the fall. Richardson said the DNR would like for the cubs not to be 40 to 80 pounds by then.
Once the cubs are released into the wild again, they'll likely not have any sort of tracking device on them. Richardson said a collar would be too restrictive to the cubs as they grow and the weight would also be possibly detrimental to their growth.
Ear tags, also, may not be a good idea because of the growth of the cubs. Richardson said having ear tags on an adult bear can work, but because of the cubs' maturation, it may not be feasible. Plus, they could fall out because of that growth.
Instead, while Richardson said wondering what happens to the cubs may fulfill curiosities, it might be best for the cubs to be simply let go into to the wild.