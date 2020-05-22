Ludington State Park could be getting another piece of its puzzle as the state is one step closer to acquiring another portion of property owned by Sargent Sand at a price tag of approximately $9.6 million.
The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommended at its February meeting to purchase approximately 280 acres of property with the fund kicking in $5.3 million. The recommendation is in the state legislature, awaiting approval of those budget funds, said Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson.
“We are in the process of working with the owner to proceed to try and see if the parameters of the acquisition would be acceptable depending on the funding coming through,” Olson said. “We are in communication with the owner in the context with what was discussed with the trust fund board.”
