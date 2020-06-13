The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking tips to determine who poached a bear that left behind its three cubs near the Ruby Creek Tavern in Logan Township.
The DNR stated in a release that the bear was illegally shot either on Tuesday or Wednesday. Conservation officers found the bear at 8:15 a.m. Thursday on the south branch of the Pere Marquette River near Riverbend Road.
The bear was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries, leaving behind three cubs which were taken to a wildlife rehabilitator, according to the DNR.
When conservation officers arrived, they found the bear near the edge of the creek attempting to get out of the water. The bear’s three cubs had climbed into a nearby tree, according to the release. Due to a gunshot wound, the bear was unable to move its rear legs. A wildlife biologist examined the bear and determined it needed to be euthanized.
“I went over there (Thursday) afternoon, and saw these guys and one woman trying to help these cubs,” said Jim Williams, who lives in Logan Township and went to the scene after being alerted to what happened by a friend.
When Williams arrived, he said one of the cubs was already netted in and in a cage. Two other cubs were in a tree and needed to be rescued.
“This guy was spread (out) on a tree branch, and he was trying to put a noose around one of them. They kept moving further and further out,” Williams said. “They were on two different branches.”
Williams said a man cut down a lower branch, and eventually, he made a cut that forced one cub to come closer so he could capture it
“It was a pretty clever move,” Williams said.
The third cub, though, fell into the river.
“They were off like 100-yard dashers and caught up with it, thank God,” Williams said. “They hauled that little guy away and he was squawking in the net.
“They had a team of seven pretty impressive people. Seriously, I thanked them for their service,” he continued. “All of that to save three little guys.”
Lt. Joe Molnar of the DNR said it really needs the assistance of the public for cases such as this one.
“It’s truly the partnership our (conservation) officers have with the public that help solver our cases,” he said. “We have an average of two officers per county. We need the additional eyes and ears to protect the resources we have.”
Molnar said the DNR is contacting those who live in the residences nearby as a part of its investigation into the shooting of the bear.
“It’s a shame this bear had to be euthanized,” Molnar stated in the release. “The bear suffered needlessly, while trying to take care of her cubs. If you or anyone you know has information that can help us solve this crime, we want to hear from you.”
Anyone with information regarding this poaching incident can call or text the RAP hotline at 800-292-7800, available 24-7. Information can be left anonymously. Monetary rewards are available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of violators. During 2019, more than $9,700 was awarded for information that led to the arrest and conviction of poachers.