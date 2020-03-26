Mason County Drain Commissioner Dennis Dunlap will not seek a full four-year term to the post he was appointed to in 2018 though he had intended to.
“I’ve decided I need to take care of my wife. She has Parkinson’s disease,” Dunlap said Wednesday.
At the most recent Republican Party meeting, Dunlap had announced he would seek the full term, but a week later after speaking to his family and his wife Linda’s family he concluded he needs to be with her.
“I just don’t think I can do it and take care of her needs simultaneously. That really drove my decision not to run,” Dunlap said.
At that same Republican Party meeting, Dan Rhode, drain maintenance technician and deputy drain commissioner, announced he had filed to seek the office in elections this year, Dunlap said.
No one else has filed for the office of drain commissioner as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly. April 21 at 4 p.m. is the deadline to apply for the August primary.
