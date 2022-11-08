Republican incumbent Ron Bacon appears to have held onto his 7th District Mason County Board of Commissioners seat, defeating Democratic challenger Ed Miller in Tuesday’s general election, according to unofficial results from the Mason County Clerk’s Office.
Bacon had a substantial lead over Democratic challenger Ed Miller when results started to report in late Tuesday night.
Results were slow to arrive, but with three of four precincts reporting — Sheridan, Custer and Logan townships — Bacon had 890 votes to Miller’s 425.
Branch Township, the only outstanding precinct, had yet to report as of press time.