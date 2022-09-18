Ron Bacon is pursuing his third term on the Mason County Board of Commissioners, looking to represent the reconfigured 7th County Commission district.
Bacon, a Republican, seeks to represent a district that was redrawn to include all of Custer, Sheridan, Branch and Logan townships. Ed Miller, a Democrat, is his opponent on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Bacon said the process to help bring internet service to all of Mason County is a slow one, and it likely will result in a partnership between the county and a private entity.
“Hopefully we can get the financing together with Great Lakes Energy. I believe that’s what they’re looking for is some kind of commitment from the county,” Bacon said recently. “I’m not sure what that amount is.”
But he is very aware of the challenges faced by those within the district when it comes to internet service.
“I’m fortunate. Where I live, I’ve got Spectrum. My kids, who live 300 feet back behind me don’t. So, it’s very important. We’re right in the Village of Custer,” Bacon said, adding that some solutions might come forward by early next year.
“Hopefully, the first quarter of next year, we’ve got something solid and know where we’re going,” he said.
A proposal came forward at a recent county commission meeting where school resources officers were sought by Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole for Ludington Elementary School and Mason County Eastern. Bacon said the board is asking each of the districts to pursue grant funding from the state for those officers.
However, he is concerned about longterm funding for such officers.
“To me, we already pay taxes. We already pay school taxes. I know this day and age is a whole different ballgame. We’re going to have to step up and get something rolling,” Bacon said. “To start it and then have the funding to continue it is two different things. Once you start something…”
He understands, too, there is a need for such officers.
“It’s critical because society doesn’t have value for life, I guess is how I would put it. At the drop of a hat, they pull a gun. Of course, it doesn’t take a gun to kill a person,” Bacon said.
Discussion on better coordination of senior citizen services or even offering more services beyond what there are available became topics of conversation during recent county board meetings, too.
Bacon raised the issue of transportation for those living in the eastern parts of Mason County as part of the issue facing seniors, too.
“I don’t know how that could shake out. Years ago, the state mandated it and brought the dial-a-ride to us. Then after two years, dropped it and it’s up to the individuals,” Bacon said. “Out of the 16 townships we’ve got, there’s only a handful… that passed it. If it was to be brought up gain, would it pass? Maybe it would now. There’s more seniors.
“My mother was a perfect example of that,” he said. “She wasn’t able to drive any more. But, she had to rely on us to get her to her doctor’s appointments and stuff.”
The county is considering approving a part-time position for the Council on Aging to coordinate services for seniors. Bacon recognized, though, that each of the senior citizen centers have independence.
“Right now, you have four different senior centers, and they’re all individual. Like (Mason County Central) owns (Scottville’s) building and is the fiduciary for Scottville Senior Center. Tallman, they’re their own. Free Soil, they’re their own. Ludington, they’re their own,” Bacon said. “The way that it’s set up right now, you can’t mandate services when they’re their own individual. They have excellent programs that are available for seniors, but then again, they have to get there to the meeting places.”