The City of Ludington is soon to have a new mayor in Mark Barnett, former Ludington Police Chief.
According to unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election, released by the Mason County Clerk’s Office, Barnett defeated incumbent Steve Miller, 2,029 votes to 1,398.
“I’m very, very thankful. I’m very thankful to my wife Lisa and my family and grateful for the folks who have been working on this campaign,” Barnett told the Daily News early Wednesday morning. “To the people of the City of Ludington, first of all, thank you to everybody that voted. And I’m thankful for the folks to put their trust in me (to) work with city council, the city manager and the city staff.”
Miller congratulated Barnett upon his victory.
“I’ve reached out to Mark to congratulate him and (I) look forward to speaking with him (Wednesday) to begin our transitions,” Miller told the Daily News early Wednesday morning.
Barnett said his first goal is to reestablish the friendships within the City Council once he’s sworn in.
“It’s imperative we’re on the same page and to the extent the mayor is involved in,” Barnett said. “I’ve worked well with Mitch (Foster), the city manager, and the city officials. It’s not one thing I want to do.”
Barnett, the retired police chief for the city, attended many City Council meetings while working for the city, often to one side of the dais in the council chambers. Soon, he’ll have a center seat.
“I sat there and listened a lot,” he said. “I have to run the meeting (now). I hope to do a lot of listening at committee meetings and at Council and to take part and speak when it’s time to help facilitate (conversations).”
Miller first landed the office in the November 2018 election, beating out contender William Dustman.