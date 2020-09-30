Last summer and fall, Bryan Berghoef was going across the 2nd Congressional District learning about issues that were affecting residents there as he was starting his campaign to run for office.
Then COVID-19 struck, and the Democrat from Holland looking to win the seat from incumbent Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, had to change up the campaign since.
“Over the summer, and even now, we’ve developed a hybrid. Some of the things are online and some things have been in person,” Berghoef said in an interview with the Daily News last Friday. “We were able to join with some outdoor community events that are socially distanced (and) people are wearing masks. That’s been an opportunity for me to meet some people out across the district.”
The 2nd Congressional District includes all of Oceana and Lake counties and a part of Mason County from about Decker Road and south.
One of the things that he was hearing from within the district, both before and during the pandemic, was th need to improve infrastructure, and specifically internet access.
“I know it’s a challenge for folks that want to work remotely and maybe don’t have the access they would like or for their employees. But also for students and teachers. Schools in the spring wanted to adapt to an online forum and some this fall are doing that,” Berghoef said. “That creates real disparities of access when certain families or students either don’t have access to good internet or don’t have devices that are of the quality for the student to access the classwork and the instruction and so on.”
Being able to get to health care providers in the more rural portions of the district as well as a lack of child care providers were also concerns Berghoef heard during the course of the campaign. Others also voiced their concerns over what he said was a lack of leadership in Washington.
“There is a lot of need out there, a lot of challenge,” he said. “People are ready for leadership that is going to take the time to listen to them, hear what’s going on and then fight for them in Congress.”
On Berghoef’s campaign website, it states that there are gaps in health care coverage for a variety of reasons, and he said Friday that tweaks and fixes are needed to the Affordable Care Act for those people who either don’t have insurance through their employer or are not coverage in a public plan.
“I think that’s where the ACA has sought to find gaps in our current system and how do we meet those. I think we need to work with insurance companies to ensure premiums aren’t escalating out of control,” Berghoef said. “(We need to) be sure there are federal subsidies available for people who’s income qualifies under a certain threshold so that they really can have affordable care so when they go to a doctor, they’re not hit with a charge or they’ll have to say no to procedure because they’re not sure how they can pay for it.”
Over the course of the past couple of years, various farmers have voiced their concerns about foreign commodities affecting the prices of locally-grown products such as tart cherries and asparagus.
“We need to make sure that there is demand for the terrific crops that they are growing and that means looking at our trade policies, looking at ways that we’re bringing in products from other countries. We need to look at that and look at price points,” Berghoef said. “We need to look at tariffs that need to be enacted so that our products that are being grown right here locally are actually more competitive price-wise. And also, so farmers don’t have to short-sell so they’re not making a profit. We need to find a way to support locally grown products and ensure they have a marketplace.”
Erosion issues continue to plague those with property not only along Lake Michigan, but in many of the streams and rivers that feed into it, and Berghoef said those public works need to be funded. He also said the country also needs to make sure invasive species such as the Asian carp need to be kept in check. With the Great Lakes overall, Berghoef said the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative needs to be fully funded, and the entire environment needs to be looked at with climate change in mind.
“There are things we need to do to meet this challenge, and if we do that, it’s going to result in a healthier Great Lakes, healthier lakes, rivers and streams, healthier crops. Unfortunately, we’re under a Republican administration that doesn’t really believe in climate change. My opponent has done nothing to dissuade him or say otherwise,” Berghoef said. “We also, as part of this, how do we transition to a cleaner-energy economy. We need to end federal subsidies on oil and gas so we can level the playing field with cleaner sources of energy with our existing sources of energy.”
The national debt has continued to increase, and according to the Associated Press, is because of the Great Recession, federal benefits to retirees and more. Berghoef blamed the Republican Party for increasing the debt instead of tackling it.
“Up to 2018, we had a Republican president, a Republican Senate and a Republican House of Representatives with a healthy economy. That is the time to tackle the national debt, and instead of that, they set records,” Berghoef said. “This is of course pre-COVID. They set records for the biggest national budget deficit we have ever seen in this country. Part of what didn’t help is passing a tax plan that drastically reduced taxes on the wealthiest of this country as well as the wealthiest corporations. That drastically reduces the amount of incoming coming into the federal government so that it can responsibly disperse funds. I think having a responsible tax plan is an immediate first step.”
Berghoef said the government needs to weed out inefficiencies and look for any special earmarked projects that may need to be eliminated.
“We’re going to have to tighten our belt and look at those places where there’s programs that aren’t working, where there’s inefficiencies, where we can make some serious cuts so we can figure out this budget deficit and get a handle on it,” he said.
If he were elected, Berghoef said one of the first things he would look at changing is the ability for corporations, special interests and political action committees can influence politicians through campaigns.
“I think it’s unhealthy for our democracy. I think it dilutes the voice of the average citizen. It dilutes the power of the vote because 90 percent of the elections are won by the candidate that spends the most money,” he said.
Berghoef also mentioned the ongoing review by the Committee on Ethics started in November 2019 into allegations that Huizenga’s campaign committee accepted contributions employed by Huizenga’s office and that the Huizenga campaign reported expenditures that are not associated with campaign or political purposes. Tom Rust, the staff director and chief counsel for the Committee on Ethics, had no comment to the Daily News Tuesday afternoon when asked where the committee’s review is in its process or whether it would be resolved before the election.
“If you’re going to take all of that money from corporate special interests like my opponent has, at the very least you could be responsible with it,” Berghoef said. “It turns out Bill Huizenga hasn’t been. He’s under a current, ongoing federal ethics investigation for spending almost $400,000 of campaign money on luxury vacations, yearly nearly all-expenses paid family trips to Disney World and so on.”
Jim Barry of the Huizenga campaign told the Daily News Tuesday that the allegations were “old news.”
“This goes back to the old cycle (in 2018), It was kind of last-minute Hail Mary,” Barry said. “Six weeks before the election, (a complaint was) filed with Federal Election Commission. We cooperated with the Federal Election Commission with that. They went through their process, (and) it was May of 2019 (where the) FEC dismissed it. There was no corrective action or no sanction. But because of this (by the FEC), the House Ethics Committee decided to do its due diligence.
“We expect the same result we got from the FEC. It’s a little annoying that that’s there.”