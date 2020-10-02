There are a handful of areas where Congressman Jack Bergman makes his thoughts perfectly clear, and one of those is the scope and size of government.
“I’m a federalist. So, if you look back in the history of our founders, they believed that the federal government really, other than basically what is set in the preamble of the constitution, that was the role of government. Other than that, it was up to the states to do their business,” Bergman said in an interview with the Daily News last week. “If we wanted to do something in Michigan one way, and in Illinois, they wanted to do a differently or New Jersey wanted (to do something), but don’t expect the federal government to come in with the checkbook.
“The monies in the checkbook started in your pocket.”
Bergman, R-Watersmeet, is seeking his third term representing the 1st District of Michigan in Congress. Dana Ferguson, a Democrat from Negaunee, is also running for the position in the Nov. 3 election. Bergman said campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic has been different, but he is still out knocking on doors to learn about what’s going in the lives of those in the district.
“I want to hear what everyone back in the district is thinking, not just Jack Bergman campaigning,” he said. “What’s on your mind? Did you have to close your business down? Did your employees come back when you asked them to come back? Are your kids in school? How’s it going?”
What the pandemic has also done is to show the need for improvements on access to the internet for everyone. He said the pandemic showed a “fundamental need for high-speed internet, rural broadband, whatever you want to call it, that connectivity across the entire state.”
Bergman compared the need for internet access to that of getting electricity to every home in the 1930s, and he said the federal government has a role in helping to provide that in what he describe as rural and even remote areas.
“In this case, it could be a tower or something that allows for the companies who create the signal, transmit the signal, distribute the signal so they can get it to those areas,” Bergman said. “So I think the federal government’s role, I know it for a fact, that’s our role is to provide, if you will, the hardware so that the software and the signal companies can provide the product.”
Bergman was quoted as saying that there was more bipartisan work being done in Washington than what is being reported. When asked about specific examples of those bipartisan efforts, Bergman said he is part of a bipartisan policy working group that is composed of 30 members, 15 of which are from each party. He said one policy that was discussed within the group was the start of a gas tax at the federal level.
“I said, you know, in my district, I’d love to sign on, but people in my district have to drive long distances to get to work,” Bergman said. “You would be accidentally penalizing that middle-income worker that has to drive an hour to work. They go, ‘OK, I got it. I understand why you can’t sign on.’ So, we go back and forth and evaluate policy that would have a positive effect on 80 percent of the people. That’s just one example.”
Bergman has worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to assist the cherry farmers and other specialty crop producers in the state with competition in the marketplace, particularly from foreign growers and producers. He recognized that the country both imports and exports, products, but he believed what was most critical was not to become dependent on another country.
“Every situation is unique, but the big picture is we’ve learned a lot, especially in the last year, how dependent our supply chain is, especially on China. We never ever, ever, ever, ever want to become dependent on another country for food, precious metals (and) all the things that will enable us to continue to be the United States of America and not become a dependent nation,” Bergman said.
He said he wants to ensure that whatever is produced in the country can be taken to market here and across the world, but at the same time, make sure that those products are protected from “unfair dumping and competition.”
“We know for a fact that these other countries subsidize their growers so their growers can dump the product into our market at below market cost so that the price falls,” he said. “I don’t want to restrain trade, but I definitely want to make sure that our growers and producers are protected. And, in the event that something happens, let’s say that there’s none of the unfair trade going on, we may have a bad season, we may have a bad crop. How do we, as a federal government, provide a payment to the growers so they can make it to the next season? That’s a balance.”
Bergman said the last time a completed federal budget was passed by Congress in the two-year block that included the first two years of President Donald Trump’s term. However, the budget deficit and the debt have continued to climb in that time to new heights. He recognized some tough decisions were coming, but he said Social Security for those who were nearer to receiving it should have it kept intact.
“We’re not going to reduce benefits for Social Security. We’re not going to take away the ability of people who have worked their entire life and they’re at an age where they’re too old to start again,” Bergman said. “Nobody is going to yank that rug from out from underneath them. At the same time, we have to understand that our grandkids are going to pay for them. so, it requires fiscal discipline.”
Bergman said that not only discipline will be required, but it will also take an understanding that different generations may be affected differently and some belt-tightening over the 27 percent of the budget that discretionary spending will need to occur.
“One of the first things I’m trying to do in the next four years, and I’m going to presume a very positive outcome in November (in the election), is to reduce the size of federal government… Bureaucracies are necessary, but a bureaucracy that begins to consume resources that does not add value to our citizens is a waste in my mind,” he said. “I’m all about not wasting (money) and reducing that, and I think that’s where we begin to cut into some of the spending at the federal level.”
The ideas he goes out on the campaign trail with sometimes are met with a response by someone that they’re not voting. That’s another area that Bergman is perfectly clear in his view.
“There are men and women who have served and died to protect that right. I’m not telling you who to vote for, but please vote. Honor the service of the men and women who protected that right by vote. Honor their service. That’s my message,” he said.
“Do I have a preference on who they should vote for? (That goes to) the fundamental question (of), do you want to control your life or do you want the government to control your own life. (The) personalities and all of these soap-opera things that we get caught up in thanks to the long-running soap operas on TV, ‘Days of Our Lives,’ ‘As the World Turns,’ they’ve been on for a bazillion years, don’t get caught up in that. Look at performance. Look at what’s being done and then vote for that individual. Vote for the policies that you think will allow you to live your life the way you want to.”