Susan Boes is aiming for a return to the Mason County Board of Commissioners.
Boes was elected in 2010 to the board of commissioners and because of redistricting and contraction of the board from 10 to seven members, she was unable to stay on. She’s hoping to regain a seat representing the county’s First District, currently held by Nick Krieger, in the Nov. 3 general election.
“Nick Krieger is a really good guy… I just know he’s a Democrat, and I’m a Republican and more conservative, so I’m challenging that,” Boes said in an interview last week. “Because I was on the board before, I really do know what is going on and how it all works out.”
Boes ran against Joe Lenius when their respective districts were consolidated into a single district. Lenius won in 2012. The first district later was represented by Wally Taranko until his death, and Krieger was appointed to the seat last year.
“When I saw that Nick was going to continue to challenge for this position, I thought someone ought to challenge him, one of us Republicans ought to step forward,” she said.
Boes said she’s served on various board committees and represented the county on various other boards such as the health department, the regional development commission and the area agency on aging. Boes is married to her husband Richard, and they have six children and 12 grandchildren.
One issue that Boes said she hears about from people is the zoning in the county. She believes it is too restrictive, and it needs to change to spur growth.
“The county commission has been very aggressive, but negative, in zoning in the outlying parts of the county. I think we need to lighten that up,” Boes said. “Certainly, we need new businesses to come in. The county is booming, I do feel that, but I do think we have to look at the zoning to make it better and make it lighter so more businesses come in.”
Boes said she looks forward to working with Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky, but she said she often hears concerns from the public that the board, at times, will do what he says without reviewing issues independently.
“Since I’ve worked with Fabian, I really like him and I totally respect him. He’s a wealth of information and wisdom. At the same time, you have to be cognizant of what he says and then reviewing it with the rest of the information that you can glean and then make a decision not just based on what he says,” Boes said. “I think we have to be transparent with the constituents because they need to know that you’re not just doing what he says, and I do hear that a lot.”
Courthouse security is an issue that has been discussed at the county level for years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a temporary change to the building with screenings outside the east doors. Boes said she was on the commission when partitions were put in place to help separate the workers and the public, and she thanked the sheriff for the measures he’s taken to make the courthouse secure.
“(Sheriff) Kim Cole has just been phenomenal in making sure that courthouse is a safe place to be. I would hope that that would continue. I think there are some things they’ll need to implement,” she said.
Boes mentioned the implementation of internet service, whether it’s for the first time or improvements, as a critical issue the county should be helping with.
“If anything I could do to make that happen, I would love that. I think that’s hugely important,” she said.
She is aware that the county’s budget could be impacted by potential future shortfalls because of a decrease in revenue sharing with the state. The state legislature passed and the governor signed a budget last week that will pay revenue sharing for municipalities at 100 percent. But beyond that is where the problems potentially arise. Boes said she would need to look at the county’s budgets before saying where her funding priorities are.
“You’ve got to sit on the board. I sat on the finance commission when I was on the county board. There’s so many ins and outs that you have to look at. You have to study the whole picture,” she said.
The county is starting to work on deciding whether or not it should retain a 5,000-foot runway at the Mason County Airport. It needs to separate the 4,100-foot north-south runway from the 5,000-foot east-west runway, and the options are to keep the longer runway at a significant cost to the county or reduce the runway’s length. Boes was in support of retaining the longer runway.
“I 100-percent want to see it stay as (5,000 feet). Because, coming down the line, if we can get some more industry in here, we’re going to need that access for a big-time plane to come in. And we have in the past; it’s not like it never happens. If at any cost, if we can keep it, I think it’s needed.”
Boes said she intended to start campaigning door-to-door this past weekend. She thought about waiting a bit because of the pandemic.
“We’re going to be very cautious… I think waiting a little bit until election time is a good thing. With the COVID thing, you want people to be able to adjust to whatever the latest executive orders are,” she said.