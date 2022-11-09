The Branch Township ballot request to fund a new township office and fire headquarters was approved by voters during Tuesday’s general election.
The millage request passed with 447 votes supporting it and 156 opposing, according to unofficial results from the Mason County Clerk’s Office.
The request calls for a series of tax bonds “not to exceed $995,000,” which will cover the cost of constructing a new hybrid fire hall and township hall at 6532 E. U.S. 10, Township Supervisor Mike Shoup previously told the Daily News.
As a result of the proposal being approved, the township will levy an additional 0.8596 mills — or about 86 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value — to build a basic structure on the 9.5-acre property to better serve the needs of the township.
Township and fire officials said they’re grateful for the support from voters.
“I would like to say thank you to everybody that came out and voted,” Branch Fire Chief Adam Abbott said Wednesday. “We definitely appreciate it. I think (voters) understand that there’s a need for it, and we really appreciate everybody that voted for it.
“It’ll be a good investment for the community moving forward, and it’ll help us better serve the area.”
“I’m … thankful to the voters of Branch Township for turning out and supporting the issue, and I’m glad we ran the ballot proposal during a major election … for the most turnout,” Shoup said Wednesday. “It’ll be a lot better, and a lot safer, once we get into this new building.”
The current fire station was built in 1970, and lacks space for fire trucks, and “barely meets National Fire Protection Association and Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards,” Shoup said in October.
The current township hall on First Street is also out of date and cramped, according to Shoup, who added that space and security of township records are both concerns.
The township plans to sell the current fire hall to help supplement costs for the construction of the new facility. It’s possible the same will be done with the township hall, which was donated in 1908 for public use.
Construction for the new facility is expected to start in summer 2023, and will take about one year to complete, according to Shoup.
“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, but that’s OK,” he said.