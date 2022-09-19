Jon Bumstead is campaigning pretty much in the same fashion as he served in the state legislature — by going door-to-door and getting into the community as much as he can.
“We’re hitting more doors this summer, but we do that anyway. I’ve always worked the district hard, regardless as to if it was my house seat — which at the time was Newaygo, Lake and Oceana — or it’s the 34th (State) Senate of Newaygo, Oceana and Muskegon,” Bumstead said recently. “With the three new counties, we’re going up there introducing ourselves and we’re getting a really good reception. I tell people, you see us a lot.”
The Republican is running against Terry Sabo, the current 90th State Representative, for the 32nd State Senate District.
Bumstead currently represents the old 34th State Senate district that included Newaygo, Oceana and Muskegon counties. The new 32nd State Senate district includes majority of Muskegon, all of Oceana, Mason and Benzie counties as well as parts of Manistee.
Bumstead sees his role as public servant, and he praised his staff for assisting with many of the issues people bring to his office — whether they live in the district or not.
“Two or three times a week, they help out with an issue. It’s not my office, it’s our office. We’re doing the work for our district,” he said.
Bumstead believes the way to stem the tide of the pain of inflation is through workforce development.
“You have to remember, in Michigan, we’ve lost over a million people in the last 15 years. It’s hard to come up with people, and families aren’t having three and four kids any more. Maybe one? That’s affecting us here in Michigan. We just don’t have the bodies to fill the jobs. We have to start thinking outside the box. More robotics or whatever,” he said.
“(It’s) workforce development, working with the locals and educators and giving them the flexibility to make those decisions on their own. I’ve always said, and the schools know this, I’m a local-control guy. It’s better handled locally than at the state level.
“Ludington is different than Detroit, and Detroit is different than Manistee. Those issues should be handled locally with the funds coming from the state if we can fund different programs.”
Although the state coffers are currently flush with cash — both via the federal government with COVID-19 relief through the state’s budgeting practices — Bumstead is wary of adding programs.
“I think we need really put the brakes on new programming because we’re not really sure what’s going to happen with this economy. I’m a firm believer in paying down debt where we can. You should always have a large amount in a rainy day fund,” he said.
Should Bumstead be elected to this district, he will be adding several very popular state parks to a list he’s already represented, from those in Muskegon County through Ludington State Park and up into Benzie County. He’s the chair of the sportsman’s caucus, too. He touted a package of bills — two of three passed — that lifts the funding for the state park system.
“One was $250 million to upgrade our state parks and $150 million for grants for local parks. The $250 million, they’ll probably put this bids out this coming year. Once that is spent, we’ll have all of our state parks upgraded. It’s huge for Ludington,” Bumstead said. “It’s huge for all of these counties along the lakeshore. I still have the vision, my bill… was to fully fund the state park endowment fund at $800 million so the interest off of that could be used to maintain the park. If we max out and fix them now, we’ll then have the money to maintain them forever.”
He also expressed a need to ensure that the water of Michigan is clean.
“At the end of the day, it’s going to affect our kids and our grand-kids and our drinking water. If we can clean it up, we need to do that. We’re doing things different today than we did 30, 40, 50, 60 years ago. It used to be awful. … We need to go in there and clean it up, and do the best we can to do that,” he said.
“Along the lakeshore, it really is all about our environment. I don’t care if you’re Republican, Democrat, independent, we all want the best for our environment,” he added later.
Bumstead recognized that the ballot proposal affecting reproductive rights will have an impact on the election this November. And he also is seeing how the issue affects people, too.
“Instead of fighting about it, let’s try to find common ground and not call names. That’s not helping anybody,” Bumstead said. “If there’s a law that is passed, we need to follow the law and hope some cooler head prevail and come up with some common ground.”