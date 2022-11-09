Jon Bumstead will retain a seat in the Michigan State Senate after voters elected him from the new 32nd State Senate District Tuesday.
Bumstead, R-North Muskegon, moved into the district after redistricting changed his current 34th District that split Newaygo County away from Oceana and Muskegon counties. The new 32nd runs from Muskegon to Benzie counties along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
“Very proud. I want to thank everybody that came out to vote,” Bumstead said. “Everybody should get out to vote. It’s your right and your responsibility, and no matter who voted for who, it’s good to do it.
“It was a high turnout. We did well in the northern new counties and we were at 48% in Muskegon,” he said. “I was very pleased with our numbers. We will be there for all of our constituents, it doesn’t matter who they voted for.”
According to unofficial results from the five-county district, Bumstead defeated Sabo, 60,611 to 54,108.
“Obviously, I wanted to win,” Sabo said. “We knew it was going to be an uphill battle because of the base numbers and going against an incumbent who already (represented) part of the district. We gave it all we had. The results are what they are. The voters spoke.”
Sabo, D-Muskegon, was grateful to his campaign and the work they put in.
“My team and I did what we needed to do. As I told somebody earlier (Wednesday) morning, sometimes you can give it all you’ve got and it’s not enough. We certainly accept the results.”
Sabo intends to serve out the remainder of his term as the current 92nd State House District and making sure his constituents are heard.
“As far as going forward, it’s brand new time for me. I spent 30 years wearing a uniform or in elected office,” Sabo said. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter, and I know it will include more time with my family.”
Sabo, though, recognized that his opposition spent a large amount of money in its campaign, and while he lost, he was encouraged by the Democrats taking control of both chambers of the state legislature.
“They may have won the battle here, the war was won overall,” Sabo said.
Bumstead said he is looking forward to working for constituents in the new district and addressing environmental issues up and down the shoreline. And he was happy for the turnout overall.
“We don’t have that every election cycle,” he said. “It’s going to be a pleausre working for everybody.”