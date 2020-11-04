Wally Cain and Angela Serna were in a razor-thin election for the second time in three years with Cain unofficially winning a full term onto the Ludington City Council with a vote margin of one.
Cain collected 267 votes to Serna’s 266 votes in Tuesday’s general election.
“Shocked. Wow, one vote. That’s not many more votes than were cast last time,” Cain said late Tuesday night after learning the results. “Well, I’m sure there will be recount.”
The Daily News attempted to reach Serna but was not able to reach her before the print deadline.
There were a total of 534 votes cast in the Fifth Ward for the seat. There was one write-in vote that was not assigned, according to the precinct summary from the Mason County clerk’s office.
This isn’t the first time Cain and Serna were in a very close election. Two years ago, Serna unseated Cain by just four votes, 243 to 239, when Cain was seeking to retain a seat he was appointed to after Nick Tykoski was elected to the seat in 2016. And, two years ago, there was a recount and it reflected a four-vote difference in Serna’s favor.
Cain said he was not surprised by just how close the second election between he and Serna went on Tuesday night.
“No, I guess not really. We both have our supporters,” he said. “I appreciate the support of all the people that voted for me. I appreciate the votes for Angela. It means the people of the Fifth Ward are engaged and voting their choice.”
Cain said he was disappointed with the results two years ago, and he understands what may be ahead in the coming days because of how close the results are.
“I guess, we’ll have to hold on see what the recount does,” Cain said. “But it does show that every vote counts.”