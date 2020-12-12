Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.