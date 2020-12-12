Wally Cain picked up two additional votes through a hand recount, and he will return to the Ludington City Council to serve the Fifth Ward, this time to start a full four-year term.
Cain had a one-vote margin of victory, 267 to 266, over Serna after the machines completed their counts for the Nov. 3 general election. The Mason County Board of Canvassers with assistance from Pere Marquette Charter Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody and Megan Tresnak, who works in Ludington’s Second Ward for elections, conducted the recount Friday morning at Ludington’s city hall, and it reflected a Cain victory, 269 to 266.
“Every vote counts. I’m surprised. I’m surprised it was a change. It’s much better to win by a few votes than to lose by a few votes,” Cain said shortly after being declared the winner by Lyla McClelland, chair of the county’s board of canvassers.
Serna said the process was good, and she plans to continue to be vocal about local issues in the city and community.
“I’m active in the community, and I’ll keep doing those things. I’ll be working with groups that really help the community,” she said.
Serna said she believes she’ll have a little more freedom to say something once her term on the city council concludes.
Cain will take on the position after Jan. 1.
Two years ago, Cain was the incumbent who was appointed to represent the Fifth Ward when Serna ran against him and won. And, it resulted in a recount where the four-vote victory for Serna, 243 to 239, was confirmed. She was fulfilling the final two years of a four-year term where Nick Tykoski was initially elected.
Friday’s recount was conducted with measures in place for COVID-19. A table was set up at the front of the room where Enbody and Tresnak handled the ballots. The board of canvassers sat at tables of two each with dividers. On either side of Enbody and Tresnak sat Cain and Serna.
The four members of the board of canvassers broke the seal on the box that contained a bag which, in turn, contained the ballots. The bag was taken to Enbody, and she opened it and withdrew the ballots.
Enbody counted through the 700 ballots cast to create stacks of 10. Tresnak confirmed the count, and piled the stacks of 10 ballots into piles of 100 each.
After a short break, Tresnak brought a pile of 100 ballots back to Enbody. Enbody then, one by one, slid the ballot in front of a camera that showed each vote that was cast in the race for either Serna, Cain or a “no vote” on a large screen at the front of the room.
A no vote was any ballot that left the particular race blank or if there was a write-in candidate. The official results, before Friday, reflected one ballot that voted for a write-in candidate.
As Enbody showed each ballot’s indicated choice, Tresnak placed the ballots into three separate piles — ones for Cain, ones for Serna and ones that did not indicate either candidate.
After 400 ballots were examined, there was a short break of about 10 minutes. And, as Enbody was in the final 100 ballots, the write-in ballot appeared. That particular voter did not indicate a name. Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly said that if there were a name there, even for one of the two candidates, it still would not have counted toward them.
But because the margin of victory was greater than one vote — as the initial official results indicated — that write-in ballot became more irrelevant.
Once the 700 ballots were placed in the three piles, Enbody counted the votes for Serna, and Tresnak counted the votes for Cain. Enbody confirmed the 266 votes Serna received on Election Day in her count.
The damaged absentee ballots were then unsealed. Kelly explained that when an absentee ballot cannot be fed through the machine, poll watchers from each party and a poll worker will duplicate a ballot. The original and duplicate are each marked, and Friday, the two ballots were compared for the race between Cain and Serna by the board of canvassers. The damaged absentee ballot goes in a sealed envelope and the duplicate is fed into the machine. Tresnak was able to quickly find the duplicated ballot in Cain’s stack as it was near the top of the last stack she counted.
There were two such ballots, and the second was one where a choice was not indicated on the original.
Ludington City Clerk Deb Luskin said of the 700 ballots cast in the Fifth Ward, 412 were absentee. Luskin said there are many elderly people who live within the Fifth Ward, and that partly contributes to the number of ballots that showed three or four folds from envelopes rather than a straight ballot without creases.
Tresnak double-checked Cain’s total while Enbody counted the “no votes” to confirm the ballot total of 700 votes.