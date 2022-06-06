Gary Castonia is seeking his third elected term to the Mason County Board of Commissioners, and he sees his role as looking to continue the good position he believes the county is in, if re-elected.
Castonia is running for the 2nd County Commission district seat, and he is opposed by newcomer Michelle Kuster. Both Republicans will square off in the August primary. The winner — for now — is unopposed in the November election.
“You can tell by it from other counties, we’re in pretty good shape,” Castonia said. “Just because we’re in good shape, people think you can spend the money. We’re in good shape because we don’t waste the money.”
He credited Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky and his budgeting practices with putting the county in a good financial position.
“Fabian is so could with the budget. He can pinch a penny and turn it into a quarter. He’s just so good with the money. He gives us direction and now you make the decision from that. Since I’ve been on there, he’s never let me down.”
Castonia is a retired Ludington police officer, spending 25 years on the force. He also drove for 18 years with the Ludington Mass Transit Authority. The U.S. Amry and Vietnam War veteran spent several terms on the Ludington City Council before being appointed to the county commission. He filled out a term and was elected twice more.
The county is in the middle of working on a potential solution to high-speed internet to each homeowner and business in the county. Castonia said the county should pursue hiring a consultant to lead it.
“(They’ll) show us the way to go and what is feasible. My question was, since in the city we already have it, would we want to vote it? We would want to vote for it because of the higher gigabytes or whatever they call it,” he said. “It’ll be better service, so that’s one reason they want to bunch it all together and make it the same gigabytes for everyone.”
The county’s local brownfield guidelines are also topics of debate. The cities of Scottville and Ludington and Pere Marquette Charter Township are moving toward setting up their own respective brownfield authorities that do not have the guidelines the county does. Castonia said he’s supportive of the county’s brownfield rules changing to what the cities and township seek.
“There were two of us to do away with the rules, and I was one of them,” he said. “If each of those bigger places and a lot of other counties in Michigan (where) each township has their own brownfield, so it doesn’t make any difference to me either way… It would be nice if Scottville, PM and Ludington could all get along and work together.”
The county board will soon be considering a potential change in how the Mason County Council on Aging is organized. Castonia said, for now, having each of the centers ask for and account for each’s funding works.
“Of course, I’m a senior almost many times over. I think the county funds the senior centers, and I think all we’ve ever asked for is since we give them the money to use, what do you use it for? An accounting of the money and what it’s for. That’s the last I heard. I haven’t heard any more about it. I know we have to take care of our seniors,” he said.
He also recognized that there is a movement to build upon the services provided to seniors, too.
“I’ve heard things about we need a new senior center,” Castonia said. “People don’t realize who much money that takes. We’re getting a bigger senior population. I realize the building isn’t the biggest building in the world. It’s better than a lot I’ve seen.”
The new 2nd County Commission district includes not only the Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Wards of the City of Ludington, but also a portion of Pere Marquette Township after redistricting took place last year. Castonia said there is some good name recognition he has, too.
Castonia is married to his wife, Kay, and the couple have several children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. However, he receives a lot of support from Kay.
“She’s the strength behind me, keeping me going. I really love and appreciate it… Yep, she’s one lucky woman,” he joked.