It’s looking as though Republican incumbent Gary Castonia will continue to represent the 2nd District on the Mason County Board of Commissioners.
Castonia wins primary for 2nd County Commission District
Riley Kelley
Daily News Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Poll
Has the testimony given during the House Jan. 6 committee changed your opinion of the events surrounding that day?
You voted:
- Already a subscriber? Click here to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Right Now
74°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 89%
- Cloud Coverage: 94%
- Wind: 11 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:36:08 AM
- Sunset: 09:07 PM
Today
Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High near 75F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
Has the testimony given during the House Jan. 6 committee changed your opinion of the events surrounding that day?
You voted: