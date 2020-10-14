Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said he had three top priorities when he first ran for sheriff in 2012, and when he laid them out, he says he’s done that.
His three priorities were protect the public, protect those who protect the public and be financially sound with taxpayer dollars.
Cole cited a improved and increased diving team in partnership with the Ludington Police Department, a marine division that can handle the variety of waterways around Mason County from Lake Michigan to the county’s rivers and improving the protective vests for those guarding inmates at the Mason County Jail and those who are out on the road patrol. He also worked to make the U.S. 10 & 31
Cole is running again for sheriff, and similar to 2012, he’s facing a write-in candidacy. Back then, it was former Sheriff Jeff Fiers who was trying to retain his seat. This time, it’s Michael Meyer who is running a write-in campaign for sheriff.
“We can have our differences, and we can run campaigns and be civil about it. The difference in 2012 to 2-thousand-now, Fiers in 2012, he had years of law enforcement and he was the seated sheriff. So, he had some knowledge of what was going on,” Cole said. “This gentleman, I know nothing about, and I know nothing about his past. I would hope he would have some law enforcement experience, although it’s not required.
“As the county sheriff, you are the law enforcement leader in the community, and it carries an enormous amount of weight as it relates to public safety, highway safety, school safety, employee safety within your agency.”
Cole understands that there are still members of the community that disagreed with the statements he made from the spring that had to do with the executive orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He said he took issue with very little of the orders, and he consistently encouraged following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I took issue with two sentences in one of those 192 orders. Two sentences,” Cole said. “The first sentence allowed law enforcement to come onto your private property on an anonymous tip to check IDs of people in your home.”
Cole said he received complaints from Easter Sunday as well as a report of people from downstate using their property here in Mason County with a camper. Cole didn’t want a bad situation to develop for his deputies if they were to enforce that part of the executive order.
“I made a decision that we weren’t going to go on your private property and start checking IDs because people already hate law enforcement,” Cole said. “You look around our nation. People hate the police. Why would I give people in Mason County any more reason to hate law enforcement because my parents or in-laws are over playing euchre one night.”
Cole said he took issue with the difference between what was deemed essential and non-essential work. He said he and others didn’t understand how a marijuana store could remain open but a florist had to close. And he also didn’t understand how a group of people could launch kayaks or canoes but a handful couldn’t fish from their motorboat.
“I couldn’t understand how I could stand in my front lawn and rake my lawn in the spring, but my 90-plus widowed neighbor two doors down from me I couldn’t go help. And worse yet, she couldn’t hire her own landscaper to come and make a prearrangement by putting the money in the mailbox or put it in an envelope by the porch,” he said.
“I made the statement of stop calling us and nitpicking on your neighbors and ratting people out.”
Cole said people took a political bent on what he said and did, and he’s also reached to those people who called or emailed him to discuss his stance.
“When I called them back, and actually sent them what I said, they said, ‘That’s not what I was told. That was not my understanding of what had been done.’ I think it was a misinterpretation,” he said.
And Cole said that what he said was not much different than what Attorney General Dana Nessel stated, too. He cited a statement from Nessel’s office about law enforcement’s discretion.
“Attorney General (Dana) Nessel said in a statement that she hoped officers would use a reasonable amount of discretion in enforcing these orders. I said we were not going to strictly enforce. We were going to use common sense,” Cole said. “I would challenge people, what’s the difference between reasonableness, reasonable amount of discretion or a common-sense approach? We said the same thing. But they didn’t jump on her like they jumped on me.”
While he said he’s seen that kind of hate, he also appreciated the show of support in recent months from other members of the community. Yard signs have sprung up declaring their support of Cole. He said he was approached by someone in the community about it. But he then recognized how some people view police officers.
“There is no common ground when it comes to rights. There’s people all over America that will die protecting their property,” Cole said. “When they see a law enforcement officer step onto their property, that’s an extension of the government.”
Cole said he and his deputies had nothing to do with the pro-Trump rally earlier this fall. He said he did not lead it or attend it, and his deputies also did not escort it.
“I looked at the video. I watched all the video I could find, and I never did I see a sheriff car leading that parade,” he said.
Cole said he hopes Meyer is running “for the right reasons.”
“I sleep with my cell phone every night, and if you would have told me Jan. 1, 2013, Kim before the end of the year, you’ll have a policeman shot and killed in broad daylight on a car stop in your county,” he said, referring to the murder of Michigan State Trooper Paul Butterfield, “I would have never believed that in a million years.”