Rita Copenhaver worked as an employee of Mason County for nearly two decades, and now she’s seeking the office of county commissioner as a way to give back.
Copenhaver, a Democrat, is running for the 4th County Commission District that includes Amber Township, the first precinct of Pere Marquette Township (north of U.S. 10) and a very small portion of the City of Scottville. She is running against incumbent Lew Squires, a Republican, in the Nov. 8 general election.
“Actually, I thought about running right after I retired, but I didn’t want to run against Dr. Squires, an incumbent,” Copenhaver said. “But, he just won’t retire. He keeps saying he’s going to. I finally, went, OK, I’m going to throw my hat in the ring.”
There wasn’t any particular issues or problems she saw the county needing to confront as a motivating factor into running. She only wants to give back.
“I don’t have any overly pro-this or overly anti-that or an axe to grind or an agenda. Just common-sense government. Whatever issues that come before the board, I’m going to do my homework. I’m going to take all sides into consideration and make the best decisions for the county,” Copenhaver said. “I worked for the county for 17 years and enjoyed a decent wage and benefits. I’m thinking it’s maybe time to give back.”
Copenhaver worked as an adminstrative assistant to County Administrator Fabian Knizacky and worked as an assistant to Liz Reimink, the county’s emergency management coordinator before retiring a few years ago.
“For 17 years I worked with Fabian (Knizacky, the county administrator), and let’s face it, directly with the commissioners,” she said. “I know a lot of the issues. I know the history. And I know what the board’s responsibilities are and what they’re not.”
The county continues to pursue a path to internet for residents and businesses throughout Mason County, and Copenhaver said her initial concern was she didn’t want the county to compete with a private entity.
“However, when you look at the money that is supposed to be filtering down to help with this, it would be irresponsible of the county, I think, to not take advantage of that, if we get any of it,” she said. “We get a lot of money for the airport through the state and federal government and our portion is minimal. This sounds like this is going to happen with the broadband.”
The county board was also approached in recent months by Sheriff Kim Cole and others about adding a school resource officer at Ludington Elementary School and Mason County Eastern. Copenhaver said she has several concerns.
“All the grants that I have dealt with and they have in the fine print, we’re not going to pay for anything you’re already doing. If we go ahead and fund these resource officers and get some of this grant money, we won’t be able to pay for those officers for that,” Copenhaver said. “We’re going to ask the local people to fund these resource officers when they’re already paid for that grant money. So are we taxing them twice?”
On the other hand, though, she believed the idea has a lot of merit, and could be other ways to fund the proposed officers.
“Heaven forbid something should happen while we’re waiting for that grant money. Nobody would forgive themselves if there was an issue. My personal feelings is that I think we should ask for a millage like we did for the extra road patrol officers to fund that in collaboration with the schools,” Copenhaver said. “Whether the schools ask for the millage or the county asks for the millage, but do a collaboration.
“I applaud Kim for doing this. So many of these school shootings (people say), oh we need to do something, and that something ends up being nothing. So, I applaud him for doing something, but we need to have that mechanism in place to sustain that service.”
Senior citizen services and how they’re structured, delivered and coordinated continues to be a project being worked on by officials. Copenhaver said what’s currently available here is far better than in other places.
“Senior citizen programs in Mason County are leaps and bounds above other counties. I had a friend who’s lived downstate, and there was nothing for her parents to draw upon,” Copenhaver said. “At least in Mason County, my own mother took advantage, it was through Scottville, she had a cleaning lady that came in. A nurse would come out once a quarter or something.
“Let’s face it, there’s always more that could be done… I think as in the meeting just the other day, looking at the board, we’re all in that aging population, you may need those services coming up,” she said. “It’s important for them to be looking at expanding some of those services.”
Copenhaver is running for office for the first time — since junior high student council, she joked. She and her husband Jim live Amber Township where they raised three children and they have nine grandchildren.