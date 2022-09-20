Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 71F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.