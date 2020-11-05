Turnout for Tuesday’s general election in Mason County surged to better than 70 percent, and some precincts saw turnout rates of at or more than 80 percent, according to unofficial results from Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
“Turnout (Tuesday) was amazing,” Kelly told the Daily News Wednesday afternoon after a long night of overseeing returns from the county’s 25 precincts. “I do not know if this is a new record high for Mason County. I would have to do some research on that but could find that information in a day or two. (I) will need to look at old results for the last best turnout.”
The county’s turnout rate was 70.16 percent as a whole.
The highest turnout was in Pere Marquette’s first precinct where more than 80.75 percent of registered voters participated in the election. Ludington’s First Ward (79.09), Riverton (77.91) and Hamlin’s first precinct (74.13) were right behind it. The lowest rates of turnout were within the City of Scottville, where both precincts were below 60 percent. The second precinct was 53.0 percent and the first was 53.86 percent.
Four years ago, when Republican Donald Trump won the election against Democrat Hillary Clinton, the turnout rate for the entire county was 65.5 percent. That was roughly the same rate as in 2012. In the 2008 election, when Democrat Barack Obama won his first turn, the turnout rate was 69.8 percent, according to Daily News archives.
The high turnout led to waits at many polling locations, especially in Hamlin Township. Kelly said voters were taking the waits in stride.
“As I was checking on each polling location, I found that lines in some locations were indeed very long, which was good to see. People were happy. They did not mind standing in line. I think the weather assisted,” Kelly said. “One of the voters in Branch said she did not mind waiting in line because the sun was out and the weather was nice, and then she was going home to rake leaves and enjoy the beautiful weather.”
The sun shined all day and the temperatures rose into the 50s. Even into the evening, there were warmer temperatures. Given the state of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the continued increase in cases in Mason County, Kelly reported that people were following the guidelines to fight the spread of the disease.
“People were wearing masks and observing the social distancing guidelines from what I saw,” she said. “Everyone was very respectful at every location throughout the county.
“Overall, I am very pleased with the voter turnout. This is their election and every vote counts.”
The Mason County Board of Canvassers will meet at 9 a.m. today to begin the work to make the vote totals official.
Kelly praised the work of each of the local township and city clerks, as well as the election inspectors, during this election season.
“Over the last few months, they have done a tremendous amount of work involving this election, especially with the absentee ballot requests due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the multiple changes that ensued,” she said. “Mason County is blessed to have the best election inspectors. Some of these folks have been assisting with elections for many, many years. Without this group assisting with elections, I do not know what I would do. Their dedication towards making sure that the laws are upheld at the polling locations and that every voter is respectfully taken care is what makes a great election.”
She also was grateful for her staff at the clerk’s office. Many of those members were there throughout the night, as early as 7 a.m. Wednesday, making sure each precinct came in correctly.
“This dedicated group of ladies shows up to make sure that Mason County is well taken care of. These ladies are my rock, I appreciate each and every one of them,” Kelly said.