BALDWIN — Joseph Fox is a minister who felt called to serve in a different way, and that’s one of the reasons he’s running to be the 101st State Representative during this election.
Fox, a Republican from Fremont, won the four-candidate primary race in August. He now is running against Democrat Amanda Siggins of Cadillac to be the 101st State Representative in the Nov. 8 general election.
The new 101st State House district after redistricting includes the four eastern townships of Mason County — Meade, Sheridan, Branch and Logan townships. It also includes Colfax and Leavitt townships in Oceana County, all of Newaygo County, the western three-quarters of Lake County and the southern three-quarters of Wexford County.
Fox said it was prayer — “plain and simple” — that was the chief motivator in pursuing state office.
“In response to the last election, my wife and I started praying,” he said. “We got involved in more than one prayer groups. And through the prayer groups, we kept hearing the message, ‘We need believers in public office. We need believers in public office.’ You hear that about a million times, so then you start asking, ‘OK, then, which office, Lord?’”
Fox said he started to look at local races, but an individual asked him about the state house.
“I’ve got the education, and I think I’ve got the experience,” he said. “It seems like something a little bit different than local, and why not check it out? My next step was asking other people to pray.”
Fox is a retired teacher and school administrator — primarily at Christian schools from Kalamazoo to the Petoskey area and eventually at Fremont Christian in Fremont. He also is the former Newaygo County commissioner on aging director. He was ordained in the Christian Reformed church in 1982.
Fox said the results of the 2020 election wasn’t the only thing that motivated him to run, either.
“We still have not been convinced that the election was on the up-and-up,” he said. “There seems to be more and more evidence coming out that we need to ask questions, and we need an overhaul of our election process. That was part of it.
“It’s the stuff that’s enrolled since. It’s unbelievable the decisions that have been made that just hurt our country, horribly. The energy decisions. The decisions, in particular in our state that masking, the mandates. Again and again, our country is feeling like under a dictatorship as opposed to a republic. All of that unrolling, too.”
Fox says he is running on theme of faith, family and freedom.
“Those are the three areas that have been under attack in various ways,” he said. “Faith has been under attack. Family has been under attack, especially in our educational system by what is not taught and sometimes by what is taught. Then, you throw into that, the attitude toward the unborn where abortion has become a form of birth control.
“So family is under attack, but so are our freedoms. Not just freedom of religion, but it’s freedom of speech with the censoring that went on especially with the big tech companies kicking in, even censoring our president. Unbelievable. Not that he said the best or the wisest things, but he was censored.”
Fox said one of the ways to cut down on the inflation is to look at reducing the size of the government bureaucracy.
“We’re paying a whole lot of people a whole lot of money just to keep track of beans,” he said. “We’re just over-regulating ourselves. I think in relation to inflation, we have to get off of this whole Green New Deal-mentality. If you want to ruin our nation’s economy, you should have done exactly what (President Joe) Biden did. And that’s close the pipeline, start to question Line 5.”
He said shutting down small business coupled with adding on benefits from the government caused the inflation, too.
Fox said he sees cutting regulations in education and agriculture are places to start. In terms of education, he wants schools to teach “the basics.”
“Reading, writing, how to do math,” Fox said. “We’re asking what gender are you and what should we call you? All of this… radical gender theory that is being forced upon our kids.”
Fox criticized a recent move by Michigan State Superintendent Michael Rice where teacher training videos state it’s OK for teachers and school staff to not inform parents about their child’s gender identity. A report in mid-September from Bridge Michigan magazine stated both gubernatorial candidates questioned the videos.
And, he viewed Proposal 3 that would enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution in the same light.
“It’s blatantly written in this Proposal 3 where parental rights — to me, abortion is a problem in that,” he said. “It’s written in such a way where it’s abortion for all nine months. Partial-birth abortion, whatever, it’s allowing whoever to do the abortion, and you could be a massage therapist.
“But, it’s also raping the parents of their rights,” Fox continued, bringing up an example of a teenage girl who might become pregnant from a relationship with a coach. He said the abortion would be performed for the unwanted pregnancy. “That’s how radical this is.”
Switching back to gender, Fox said a counselor could assist with a child’s transition without the child’s parents being informed.
“A school counselor could be counseling with a 12-year-old about their gender choice. ‘Huh, well there is this therapy that we could get you involved in with puberty-blocking drugs and your parents don’t need to know about this,’” Fox said in describing a scenario. “Or get some of your body parts removed. You parents don’t need to know this. That’s craziness, leaving the parents out of the picture.
“That’s the battle that we’re fighting right now. It’s not just a battle against Democrats. It’s a battle against pure evil because all of it is attacking children. That’s the family piece of it, attacking children.”
Fox said he would support pushing high-speed internet into rural areas, and he believes companies should have less limitations in making that take place. He cited some of the issues internet service providers had getting the wiring and equipment in place through the forest.
Overall, Fox said the country needs a revival.
“It needs a change of heart. We have taken our eyes off of why we started as a nation and what will save us as a nation,” he said. “That is a change of heart and a direction of our eyes toward God and not just satisfying ourselves.”
Fox is married to his wife, Barbara, and the couple have four children and 11 grandchildren.