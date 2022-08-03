Tuesday’s Republican primary for the new 101st State House District is close, with less than 200 votes separating frontrunner Joseph Fox of Fremont from Kelly Smith of White Cloud, but with all counties reporting, it appears as though Fox clinched it and will be advancing to the general election in November.
Fox prepares for November despite close 101st State House race
Riley Kelley
Daily News Staff Writer
