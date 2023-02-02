An appeal was filed in late January of the decision of the Mason County Election Commission to approve a recall of Pere Marquette Township Treasurer Karie Bleau.
Bleau’s attorney, Charles Curcio of Nunica, filed the appeal on behalf of Bleau in 51st Circuit Court on Jan. 24. A hearing before Judge Susan Sniegowski is scheduled at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The commission on Jan. 20 decided to approve one of four recall petitions before it targeting Bleau. Her husband, PM Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau, was the subject of two of the petitions, and the commission voted those down. Karie Bleau faced two recall petition submissions, and one was approved.
PM Township resident Tim Iteen filed each of the four petitions.
The petition that was approved cited $20,000 in unbilled water and sewer expenses after an error was discovered during the auditing process in 2022. The billing error was because 2021 rates were used in 2022 instead of the 2022 rates.
Since the commission’s hearing, the township board has worked to address the error. At its second regular meeting in late January — the day the appeal was filed — Bleau told the township board that as many as 56 customers were undercharged in the first three quarters of 2021.
All of the accounts that were underbilled were commercial customers and range from McDonald’s to Epworth Assembly and from Whitehall Industries to the Western Michigan Fair Association. The amounts owed range from 78 cents to more than $1,400.