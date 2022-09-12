Jerry Hilliard is running for the third time for Congress, and this time the race is a bit different than the previous two.
Hilliard, a Democrat, ran against John Moolenaar when both were in the 4th Congressional District which included much of the middle portion of the state the past two cycles. Redistricting, though, brought both to the new 2nd Congressional District. Moolenaar, a Republican, is running in the new 2nd with Libertarian Nathan Hewer in the Nov. 8 general election.
“It’s been a lot of work. It’s been a lot of driving,” Hilliard said of his campaign this time. “But John Moolenaar wasn’t well known here, either.”
Hilliard believes that unlike the past cycle, too, there is a change in attitude in the electorate. He says the change is largely because of recent decisions from the Supreme Court, particularly in the decision of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
“They’re not really following the will of the people right now, especially the women’s healthcare issue,” Hilliard said. “Women are very excited to get involved this time. They’re having rallies everywhere. That’s good for them to get to meet me and for me to meet them. I think people are also worried about what the Supreme Court is going to rule next that’s against the will of the people.
“If I get elected, I’m going to recommend we bring forth impeachment against the justices that lied about Roe vs. Wade,” he said. “Any other job (where) you lie to get the job, you should be punished for that. I think that’s an important thing for us to do that we make them realize that they are our public servants (and) not our rulers.”
Hilliard has a pair of primary focuses. One is the environment. He wants to see the PFAS chemicals that are in the waters cleaned up.
“If we don’t get the environment fixed, all this other stuff becomes secondary. Especially in Michigan, we’ve got to clean up the environment. … With global warming the way it is, we’re predicted to have one of the best climates to live in in the whole United States,” Hilliard said. “If the water is all polluted by chemicals like PFAS, and all the chemicals left over from all of the military bases, people aren’t going to want to come here.”
The other main focus is rebuilding the middle class. Hilliard — who taught economics and business at Mid-Michigan and Lansing community colleges — believes that one of the major issues in the country is the rate of inflation is higher than the percentage of increase in wages for Americans.
Hilliard believes one of the ways to fix that is through organized labor.
“We need to revisit the strength of our unions. They have gained a lot of popularity since Joe Biden became president. They’re in the 70% level of approval rating,” he said. “It was down in 40% at one point. I think we need to capitalize on what’s happening right now and make sure we rebuild, restructure and strengthen our unions.”
Another way to change the dynamic, Hilliard said, is to use the anti-trust laws on the books.
“People can’t get good-paying jobs. Being pro-worker is actually being pro-business, because we have to have money to go buy things,” he said. “But if we’re going to continue to go where every time we get a raise, prices go up more than our raise, that’s just not mathematically sustainable. In my opinion, we need to dust off our anti-trust laws.”
Hilliard believes that inflation will be reduced through competition. Increased interest rates are going to hurt the middle class the most.
On agriculture, Hilliard said he is for subsidizing farmers to ensure they can continue to make a living.
“They take the market price. They don’t set prices. They are not responsible for what’s going on as far as the food prices and the gas prices being the two main drivers of inflation,” he said.
Housing in Mason County and around the state continues to be a crunch. Hilliard proposed converting former retail and industrial locations into housing with the assistance of funding.
“Builders aren’t going to build more units unless they’re going to make more money. A builder should want to build more rentals and homes because rents are so high. But once you build more units, prices start to level off or go down and so, we need to subsidize,” he said, adding later, “When we invest in housing or invest in farmers, it pays us back, just like investing in roads.”
Part of his environmental concern is Enbridge’s Line 5 that carries crude oil under the Mackinac Straits in tubes on the lakebed. Hilliard is against the proposed tunnel, and he said Enbridge should find an alternate route for the line.
“It doesn’t have to go under our lake to be there. The thing is, people don’t realize, they say if we close that, it will hurt gas prices in Michigan. It will to some extent that the whole market is affected. It’s not just Michigan, all the other areas at least in the Northeast will be affected by that. You’ve got the pain spread over a much greater area,” he said.
Hilliard understands with the district being nearly entirely a rural one, that he has a tough task ahead.
“I’m running to work on Democratic values. The things that Democrats value are the things that working people value. That’s why I’m running for office. It’s a high mountain to climb for a Democrat in rural Michigan right now,” he said. “I think there’s enough people out there are beginning to see the light and we have the best chance we have had in a quite a while to win (the 1st Congressional) District and (2nd Congressional) District.”