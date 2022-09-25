Brian Hosticka is running a second time to be a Michigan State Representative, but this time around, it’s a whole new district.
Hosticka, a Democrat from Whitehall, is currently a public defender in Muskegon County, and he is seeking to represent the new 102nd State House District in the Nov. 8 general election.
For him, there’s one big issue that motivated him to run during this cycle.
“The Big Lie, and the threat it poses to democracy,” he said. “It hasn’t gone away. Let’s face it, (Make America Great Again) Republicans are electing people to office that deny that the election was fair, including secretaries of states, which run elections. That’s shocking and wrong. They no longer believe in democracy. I hate to say it.
“They want to make it harder for people to vote which is backward. It should be easier for people to vote. If you do, you can vote, but it doesn’t count unless it’s for us. That’s scary. That’s happening now,” he said. “There’s people bent on sewing chaos and confusion into the election. I want to speak, I guess you can put it, as truth to power. I want so speak to moderation and as a voice of reason in Lansing.”
He has previous experience as an assistant prosecuting attorney, too. He ran two years ago in the old 91st State House District that included all of Muskegon County except for the cities of Muskegon, North Muskegon and Muskegon Heights along with a handful of townships near those cities. Greg VanWoerkom won that seat in 2020.
He is running against Curt VanderWall, a Republican from Ludington, for the new 102nd State House District that includes parts of Manistee, Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. In Mason County, it is everything except the four eastern townships. In Oceana County, the district includes everything except Colfax and Leavitt townships. The portion of Manistee County included in the district is Manistee, Brown, Stronach and Filer townships and the City of Manistee. Parts of Muskegon County included are White River, Montague, Whitehall, Holton, Cedar Creek and part of Dalton townships with the cities of Whitehall and Montague.
“You can tell (the citizens’ redistricting commission) did a good job because both parties hate it,” he said. “There’s no incumbent in this district, and it’s a whole new ballgame.”
Hosticka said he’s received few negative responses as he goes door to door to solicit support in the election.
“I’ve been out, personally, to hundreds of doors,” he said. “It’s been really positive, and it’s been fun. It’s hard after the first couple, and then it gets to be fun.”
He said his message about his motivations in running are striking in a chord with those he’s interacted with.
“I have people that shake their heads and say, ‘I can’t believe what’s happening.’”
Hosticka said there several huge issues that need to be addressed, including climate change, but one he never expected to come up was women’s reproductive rights. The decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization reversing Roe vs. Wade, brought those rights to the forefront.
“It’s been settled law for 50 years, and now, it’s suddenly not,” he said. “There’s this thing in American law called stare decisis, it’s got this fancy Latin name, but what it means is that you respect what came before you. If an issue has been litigated and decided by your predecessors, it’s put to bed. You can tweak it, which has been happening nationwide, but it’s basically the foundation on which American law is built.
“Of course, I am pro-choice. I think it’s important to get government out of people’s lives, especially with regard to a personal, intimate decision. I can’t imagine… what a woman goes through before makes that decision.”
Hosticka was quick to draw up differences between himself and VanderWall, including when it comes to abortion.
He believes if the constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall loses, the issue will continue to be fought.
He described himself as pro-labor, too, saying that the ability to organize needs to emphasized. He cited efforts by restaurant and service workers organizing as well as those efforts on the parts of musicians.
“There’s safety and strength in numbers,” Hosticka said. “Hopefully, they’ll get the leverage that they need to make changes for their work environment and their benefits. Unions are the backbone of the middle class and are all about working people. I’m all about working people. This whole district is full of working people and small farmers. That’s a big part of my campaign.”
But, he’s seen where in one instance, the rank-and-file members of unions support Right to Work laws. Hosticka said that’s at their own detriment.
“That’s why unions have lost so much of their clout and power in Michigan,” he said. “Working people are having a harder time in getting a fair wage and being able to raise their families. That as disappointing, but I’m hoping it was these guys.”
Hosticka said for a long time he’s become more and more concerned over the negative rhetoric aimed at the public education. He said he is a Whitehall graduate as are his two children.
“There are people out there that are relentlessly trying to undermine public confidence in public school,” Hosticka said. “It’s all for a money grab. It’s seeped into a lot of people’s thinking. They’ve been told that so much. This is their playbook.”
Hosticka said the end goal is to have taxpayer funds diverted into private, for-profit enterprises. And, the language used to describe teachers and those in public education is both driving people away from education who are in it and making it more difficult to add new teachers into the profession.
“This money is for public education which is crucial for a democracy to function,” he said.
Hosticka said he is for businesses expanding and doing well, but not at the expense of the environment.
“We do have a jewel here in West Michigan,” Hosticka said. “I’ve read that the safest place to be in the coming years will be in Michigan. Michigan most likely be the destination of migrants fleeing rising seas and scorching heat out west, lack of water. We’re pretty well insulated here, and we’ve got a great thing going. If that happens, it needs to be prepared for now and managed so we are protecting our public spaces.”
Hosticka said he’s learning more and more about the acute housing situation within the district that’s in Mason County and beyond. The issue is happening in the City of Manistee, he said.
“One of the problems they’re having there is people buying up houses for short-term rentals, site unseen,” he said. “They’re being converted short-term rentals. Then it’s either shut down in the winter or if it’s attractive enough, they’ll continue with it. But the local people don’t have control of that they should because there are state-wide laws that have hamstrung people.”
He said municipalities should have better control of those rentals.
Hosticka said he’s learning favorable things from the recent federal infrastructure bill that was passed as it relates to high speed internet. He hopes it can be settled, and he, himself, is affected by the lack of internet service.
“I live in Blue Lake Township. I don’t have internet,” he said. “There’s one company I could get it from, but my friends or people I know say don’t use them… I think the fiber-optic thing, tax incentives from the state would help get more of that. If you get in your house, you’ll be able to write it off. That would help extend the reach. The satellite thing seems like the wave of the future, but for some reason, they’re not getting (the satellites) up. I’m not sure if it’s an issue I can address at the state level, but I’ll try.”