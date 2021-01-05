U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga said he doesn’t plan to object to Michigan’s electors when the Electoral College is presented on Wednesday.
The topic came up during a town hall meeting streaming on his congressional website Tuesday night.
“I don’t take any of this lightly. This is truly one of the most consequential debates that I have been a part of. That’s saying something, having lived through impeachment last term,” said Huizenga, R-Zeeland, who represents the state’s 2nd District which includes roughly half of Mason County.
During the meeting, which lasted a little more than an hour, Huizenga said he has looked closely at the issues surrounding Michigan’s election, and he reiterated previous comments that he didn’t see evidence that would overturn the presidential election in the state to favor President Donald Trump.
“I have not seen the system-wide, systematic fraud in Michigan that has been claimed,” he said.
He said he initially had issues in two areas for the state. One was the Dominion voting system, but those claims were addressed. The second issue remains, and that was the issuing of absentee ballot applications to registered voters across the state by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Huizenga said there were changes to the election procedures done without the approval of the state legislature.
He said his role on Wednesday will be to approve the state’s electors. He said Michigan is presenting one single set of electors; an alternative list was not issued by the state legislature.
“I do not feel I can object to Michigan electors especially when the state legislature won’t have a second slate of electors. I do not plan to reject Michigan’s electors,” Huizenga said.
Huizenga said he is aware of objections to electors coming from three states, with the first likely to be Arizona. He said while he has been focused mostly on Michigan, he has some concerns with Pennsylvania. Of particular concern is that 22 members of that state’s senate are asking Congress not to approve the electors presented and there is a pending case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Overall, he wants to hear and learn about the evidence of other state’s issues during the 2020 election.
Huizenga also outlined a desire to uphold the Constitution itself, and he stated that he believes a troublesome precedent could be set if objections to electors carry on. He said he believes Democrats, in the future, could attempt to use the dismissal of electors from a state to try to allow their party’s candidate into the White House.
He said the Democrats have been working to do away with the Electoral College, and if the Republicans go down the same path on Wednesday, it could hurt the party later. George W. Bush was the last Republican, in his second term, to win both the popular and Electoral College vote. In the 2000 election, he only won the Electoral College vote.
“I’m not wiling to do that (get rid of the Electoral College),” Huizenga said. “The law is the law. The Constitution is the Constitution. If we abandon that, we are no longer the same country.”
While wrapping up the call, Huizenga said he has received death threats and threats against his family during the campaign from the left, and recently, he’s received the same from those on the right — without naming specific incidents.
He also said he would strongly support a citizen’s initiative for the state to split its Electoral College votes in a manner similar to Nebraska and Maine. In those states, the congressional district method is used, rather than a winner-take-all approach to the states’ electors.