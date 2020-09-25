Glenn Jackson has worked the for the better part of the year inside the 79th District Court as an attorney magistrate, and he would like to be elected to be the next judge of the court.
Jackson is running for the judgeship as current 79th District Court Judge Peter Wadel is retiring. John Middlebrook is also running for the position in the non-partisan race.
Jackson is married to his wife, Jennelle, and the couple have two children, Sophia and Lucas. Jackson grew in northeast Ohio, both in suburban Cleveland and then in a rural setting northeast of the city.
Jackson earned his bachelor’s degree at Hiram College in Hiram, Ohio, and then went to Cooley Law School in Lansing. It was at law school where he really began enjoying his potential career in front of him.
“Criminal procedure was really enjoyable to me,” he said. “The Fourth Amendment, the Fifth Amendment, the Sixth Amendment… I didn’t have to work hard because I loved it. When you love something like that, you do it in your spare time.”
Jackson worked as an extern in Washtenaw County, working primarily with the public defender’s office. He said he worked many cases in various ways, except for a jury trial. From there, he decided he wanted to be a prosecutor. He was sworn in June 2008 and was hired in by then-Mason County Prosecutor Susan Sniegowski in August 2008.
After Paul Spaniola won election to be the prosecutor, Jackson was promoted to be the chief assistant prosecutor where he worked for 10 years.
“Everything you can imagine, I was baptized by fire,” he said. “I learned so much in the prosecutor’s office in the first few months, even in the first full year.”
He likes to take on different and new projects — something he’s encountered as a prosecutor and something he’s encountered as an attorney magistrate. He’s been the attorney magistrate for the district court for the better part of a year.
“My personality is, if I don’t know something or I don’t understand something, give it to me,” he said. “I want to learn it. I want to figure this out. I’m not comfortable not knowing things when there are people in the room that know things I don’t.”
Jackson’s current position, he said, is really two jobs. One is the attorney magistrate and the other is the administrator for the court. While the responsibilities are great, Jackson said the limitations on court space for the magistrate has been a bit of a hindrance.
“Once I took I attorney magistrate job, I was concerned — and it is the same reason why I’m (running) for judge,” Jackson said. “I love working with (the staff at the courthouse). They’re all very hard-working. It’s not uncommon for my entire staff to be in the building before the rest of the building fills up.”
Earlier this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that allowed for the judgeship to remain intact for 79th District Court. Once it was decided that the judgeship would stay in place, Jackson made a decision to run.
“I wanted to maintain the amount of hours I think that should be put in,” he said, later adding, “I think as the judge, you’re the leader of the court, and you need to lead by example. You need to be the hardest working one in the office, and everyone else wants to keep up with you.”
Jackson said that his goal is to make any kind of rulings understandable to any lay person.
“People don’t have to agree with what you say. People don’t have to agree what you rule. But people deserve to know why,” Jackson said.
Jackson there are some things he would like to have some improvements, cautioning that he can’t make promises. He said there is a lack of court space and a lack of courtrooms. One solution he already has completed was a virtual courtroom in the basement of the courthouse.
“(It has) two computers with two monitors,” Jackson said. “We have defendants coming in with Michigan Indigent Defense Commission. We had to have a space to meet with attorneys. What I’ve done is kind of a Band-Aid, temporary fix but it works… The defendants come in and talk tot he defense attorney and when they’re done, they shoot me a text and call upstairs and I jump into Zoom. They don’t have to move. They’re just there. They have all of their paperwork and everything is there. I have created a courtroom where there wasn’t one before.”
Jackson would also like to see more of an implementation of electronic signing via a service such as DocuSign. He said there are law enforcement officers who need him to sign off on a complaint, but they’re a long distance from the courthouse. With the electronic signing, Jackson said it could speed up the process.
“The officer is able to, from their phone if they have to, just accept the DocuSign, call me, and I’ll record all of that remotely,” he said. “They can be out in Free Soil. They can be in Hart. They can be where ever they need to be as long as they can get to a phone, they can swear to that complaint and they can sign that complaint. I can record that complaint, and we have probable cause, and we can move on.”
If Jackson were elected, it would create an opening in the magistrate’s position. He said he would ask for and look for another attorney magistrate.
“I think it’s necessary to have an attorney magistrate (because they know the law), and I think I’d like to see small claims to be handled by the magistrate, but you need a courtroom for that,” he said.
Jackson would also like to see a probation officer added to the district court. Currently, the magistrate and the court’s clerks have managed probation, he said. He also wants a database set up so law enforcement can check on potential probation violations instead of the magistrate receiving calls at all hours of the day. And, he wants to diversify the kind of probations ordered based on the crime and on a case-by-case basis.
He said he has already fielded some concerns from voters about his past as a prosecutor and how he transitions to being a judge.
“I have a reasonable expectation of folks. Actions need to have consequences. People need to be responsible for their behavior,” he said. “What that looks like in every case is going to be a little bit different. It should be well-tailored to the individual defendant.”
Jackson has never run for office before, and he’s enjoyed running for the judgeship. He said he’s talked to thousands of people, and he’s going door-to-door.
“For the most part, it’s been really positive,” he said. “People have been very respectful… I really enjoy it. I like to meet all of the people. I like to meet all of the animals. I have convinced my kids to go out with me a couple of times.”