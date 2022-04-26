A vow to campaign for Main Street and small towns was part of a speech Tuesday in downtown Ludington by one of the Republican hopefuls seeking to become the next governor in Michigan.
Perry Johnson, one of 10 Republican candidates running for governor, and Matthew DePerno, the Republican nominee running for attorney general, visited with supporters at Red Rooster Coffee & Community Tuesday afternoon in Ludington.
“People all this time are talking about the great cities and all their time in the great cities. Isn’t it about time people start talking about Main Street again? Let’s face it, it is the heart of America,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s stop was a part of his Small Town Tour that began Monday in Midland — right after last weekend’s statewide Republican convention in Grand Rapids — and it concludes Thursday morning in Benton Harbor, according to the Johnson campaign website.
Johnson is running against Donna Brandenburg, a businesswoman; Michael Brown, a Michigan State Police captain; James Craig, former Detroit police chief; Tudor Dixon, a conservative commentator; Ryan Kelley, a real estate broker; Michael Markey Jr., a financial adviser; Ralph Rebandt, a pastor; Kevin Rinke, a businessman; and Garrett Soldano, a chiropractor. The Republican candidate to face current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, will be chosen at the Aug. 2 primary election.
Johnson touted his conservative credentials, speaking of his support of anti-abortion policies, protecting the right to bear arms and standing alongside former President Donald Trump. His campaign, though, is borne from his work in assisting Ford with its quality control in the 1980s as he worked for Borg Warner.
Quality is the word that Johnson uses most in his campaign, and he seeks to improve what he sees as deficiencies in quality in state government. One area where quality is needed is in elections, he said.
“I think it’s reasonable that we have absentee ballots when people request them with signature verification,” he said. “That is part of quality.”
He said the quality in schools needs to improve. Johnson cited statistics for lower reading levels attained by the state’s third-graders, and he said SAT scores for Michigan for high school students last year plummeted to 49th out of 50 states.
“Is that quality? Why did that happen? Really simple. Our governor decided to shut down these schools,” Johnson said. “She arbitrarily decided to shut down the schools. Essential businesses could stay open, and who decides what’s essential? The governor. Liquor stores can stay open, but schools can’t because they’re not essential.”
Johnson is proposing to stop both the sales tax on gasoline sales as well as the regular gasoline excise tax, too.
“We’re one of the only states in the union to have a gas tax and a 6% sales tax on gas,” he said. “I don’t think that’s quality. As governor, I would immediately suspend those. We’re going to eliminate the 6% tax on gas. That’s ridiculous. And certainly, we can suspend the 27.2% excise tax on the gas.”
After discussing the differences between President Joe Biden and Trump, Johnson asked those in attending to vote for all Republicans running for office.
“We need to have a Republican administration. Right now, we need to realize that we have to pull ourselves together so that as one solid group, we replace the current administration,” he said, later adding, “We may not agree with everyone. You may not agree with every single person on that ballot, but it’s very hard for me to get things passed if I cannot get the (legislature) to agree. What do you say we band together as a group instead of fighting, and band together as a unit instead of fighting.”
Johnson spoke for roughly 18 minutes about who he is and why he is running. DePerno spoke for a couple of minutes to the crowd of about three dozen inside Red Rooster.
“We had what I would say is a historic victory on Saturday,” DePerno said, referencing the GOP convention in Grand Rapids. “Right now, the goal is to go out and unite this party, to bring every Republican together because our goal is to beat Dana Nessel in November.”
DePerno described Nessel as a “tyrant” in her role as attorney general without elaborating. He asked for volunteers to assist his campaign.