Nick Krieger is seeking out a term of his own on the Mason County Board of Commissioners as he is running to retain a seat he was appointed to last May.
Krieger was appointed to the seat after the death of Wally Taranko in early 2019. Krieger, who is an attorney in Ludington, is seeking a full two-year term of his own. Krieger, a Democrat, is running for the seat for the 1st County Commission district that includes the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Wards of Ludington against Susan Boys, a Republican, in the Nov. 3 election.
“I’ve enjoyed serving and I kind of felt like, having been appointed to Wally’s term, that it was kind of my responsibility to keep my head down a little and fill out the rest of his term. I wasn’t elected to that term. He was. I’d like to continue.”
Krieger was appreciative of the trust the other commissioners placed in him when he was chosen to fill in for the final year and a half of Taranko’s term. Krieger said he has several issues that the county will need to tackle soon.
One issue, he said, has to do with zoning along the U.S. 10 corridor in Amber and Custer townships. Zoning in those two townships is left to the county to decide. Krieger said the zoning for the corridor is too restrictive.
“I don’t want to wake up 20 years from now, and say, ‘Gee, we lost economic development to some other surrounding county because our zoning wouldn’t allow it,’” Krieger said. “I believe in good planning. I believe in zoning. It’s not that I’m a libertarian or anything, but I think zoning needs to be done reasonably.”
While the state legislature reportedly has a budget approved that ensures revenue sharing funding at the same level as last year for the next fiscal year, it’s the question of next year or further out that is concerning for Krieger. He said the county is in good financial shape because of the practices of the county commission and County Administrator Fabian Knizacky, but he worries that revenues into the county may dip.
“The best way to plan for that is to be conservative in our spending and no frivolous purchases,” he said. “We need to be more conservative with our budgeting and spending in the next year or two. We want to make sure we can make it through this.”
The contract the county has to provide ambulance service through Life EMS is another area of concern for Krieger. He said he empathizes with the predicament the service is in with fewer employees — both in retention and recruitment — but the response times for the service to some areas of the county continues to climb.
“I don’t think Life’s doing a bad job. I think they’re having a hard time, and I think they’re stretched thin. I want to make sure that people out in Meade, Sheridan or Logan townships are getting an ambulance when they call,” he said. “Here in the city, with my constituents, it doesn’t seem to be an issue. We want to make sure the whole county is being well-served.”
Krieger, because of his profession, is at the courthouse on a daily basis, and he said he has a sense of the workload of the county clerk’s office. He said the clerk’s office may need another part-time person soon to help fulfill the many duties it must undertake.
He also has seen the shutdown of the courthouse to where there is a sheriff’s deputy sitting outside as the building is open to screen those who wish to enter for COVID-19. It’s given the county and the public a way to see how full-time courthouse security could look.
“Replacing the forehead thermometer and the set of COVID questions with maybe a wand metal detector or simply the presence of officer would deter someone wanting to do something untoward,” he said.
The Mason County Airport has turned into some discussion as of late at the county level. The county is faced with a decision as to whether to retain a 5,000-foot runway or renovate it in a way where there are two 4,100-foot runways. Krieger said he still needs to study the issue in terms of the impact having the longer runway has on the county.
While there might be a loss of federal funding for the runway, he said there may be grants both in the public or private sector that could defray the costs of keeping the longer runway, too.
“I’d like to keep it if we could, but I also think, though, that we need to know that how many aircraft really need it,” he said.
Krieger has ran for office previously — twice for state representative in 2000 and 2002 and for probate judge in 2016. But campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic has presented different challenges.
“This year, we’re not knocking doors. That’s because of two things. One, in case I might have the virus, I don’t want to put anyone else at risk. The second, people have expressed their views, and they’ve said they really don’t want people coming to the doors,” he said. “So, if I feel fine and healthy, we hear about asymptomatic carriers and people don’t want to have that anyway. Even if I were to knock with a mask on, I don’t want to run the risk of offending somebody.”