The question of allowing people to openly carry a firearm to a polling place continues to be fought in the courts in Lansing, and there continues to be a question as to exactly how it could be handled locally.
Michigan Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray ruled Tuesday that a previous ban on openly carrying firearms at or near the polls by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was improper, according to the Associated Press. The attorney general’s office stated it would appeal.
For now, local law enforcement officials are encouraging people to leave their firearms at home.
“It would be my fervent request that voters leave their guns safely at home on Election Day,” said Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola. “Sheriff (Kim Cole) is correct that officer presence and education will be key to a safe election day with all eligible voters being able to cast their ballots safely and securely.”
Cole said Tuesday’s decision isn’t good in terms of the safety of his deputies and all law enforcement.
“In fact, with this ruling, I’m putting deputies in a tougher position if I don’t respect this decision,” he said. “We will go with our original plan.”
Cole said his office will have deputies working overtime for polling location security, with some in uniform and others in plain clothes. They will be there “so as to further (the public’s) trust in the system and the voters’ safety while being respectful of one’s rights as well.
“I’d hope one wouldn’t feel the need to open carry, but I must also respect their right to do so,” he said.
Spaniola said he, Cole, the police chiefs in Ludington and Scottville, the commander of the Michigan State Police Hart Post and Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly met to address any common scenarios.
Cole said along with his deputies, troopers from the state police have been assigned to the county to assist in poll security. Voter intimidation, and other matters, would be addressed, both Cole and Spaniola said.
“Clearly if a person is intimidating, harassing or coercive to others exercising their own civic duty to cast their ballots that the poll workers will instruct that person to cease such activity and leave the polling place,” Spaniola said. “The failure to leave at that juncture may result in law enforcement being summoned and further legal entanglements and complications based upon laws that have been on the books for many years.”
“If there’s an intimidating matter or a person doesn’t feel safe at a polling site, we will have deputies available to assist. If there is intimidation, that will be addressed,” Cole said. “But the presence of a person openly carrying a gun doesn’t automatically rise to the level of intimidation.”
Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy said safety will be a top priority for Scottville for the poll workers and the general public going to the polls.
Cole said that for those people who may be concerned by someone opening carrying a firearm at the poll, he said the locations will be safe and secure.
“I would tell people among our greatest rights is the right to vote. And every vote and voice needs to be heard,” he said. “We will have a safe and secure election and polling sites will be protected by (Michigan State Police), city (police departments) and our office.”
“It is important that every eligible voter cast his or her ballot safely and securely, whether by mail or in person and that all such votes be counted,” Spaniola said. “That is the foundation of our government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”