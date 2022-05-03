Ludington’s charter is in for an overhaul after most voters agreed it’s due for an update during Tuesday’s election.
There were 667 votes for the revision and 411 against, according to unofficial results from the Mason County Clerk’s office.
The charter is essentially the city’s constitution, outlining how the city operates and setting officials’ powers and responsibilities. It is set to be reviewed and edited at regular public meetings by a commission of nine people, who were also elected Tuesday.
The candidates elected were:
- Mark Barnett, former Ludington police chief and mayoral candidate;
- Nicholas Krieger, county commissioner;
- Jack Stibitz, father of city councilor Cheri Stibitz and MCC High School teacher; and
- Mike Winczewski, husband of city councilor Kathy Winczewski and former Ludington middle school assistant principal.
Write-in candidates elected were Karen Nielsen, Nancy Fife, Lyla McClelland, Thomas Rotta and Brian Koblinski.
The commission’s work has been estimated to take one to three years, during which its members will be paid a still-undetermined stipend. The commission’s new charter will be submitted to Ludington voters for approval at the ballot box.
City Manager Mitch Foster said the city appreciates “our neighbor’s interest in taking a look at our charter to determine if it fits with current and future needs of our city.”
“Now it is up to the commission to review, update and propose a revision to the charter that will make the city government work in an open and efficient way,” he said. “This will be a long process, but in the end we hope to see a very forward-facing document for our city to work with.”
Officials told the Daily News the charter, which hasn’t had an overall revision since 1992, is outdated and could use clean-up around the edges. Mayor Steve Miller emphasized that “nothing’s a showstopper,” but “there are some stumbling blocks.”
As a “small example,” Miller pointed out that the charter requires City Council approval for the city attorney to be excused from a council meeting, which he suggested was overbearing.
Miller cited inaccurate salaries for the mayor and councilors as evidence of how the charter is antiquated. He also said turning the clerk and treasurer into appointed positions, rather than elected, is “still worth considering” despite an amendment to that effect failing at the ballot box in 2016.