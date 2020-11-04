Ludington’s First Ward will have a first-time city councilor in Ted May as the residents there elected him 331 to 297 in a race with Jeff Beilfuss.
Both May and Beilfuss were running for office for the first time.
“It’s exciting. Fun. Happy to be elected,” May said late Tuesday night. “Jeff and I were just talking and I don’t think we’re very different on a lot of things. As far as the work product, we would be about the same.”
May said he plans to be thorough and careful in his deliberations on the city council and not impulsive.
“It’ll be fun. It’ll be interesting. And I’m glad to be more involved in the town and more involved in a place that I love,” May said.
Beilfuss said May will do a nice job as the First Ward councilor. He was glad to be able to get out and meet people where he cold.
“It was a pleasure to run and get to know a few people. I would have very much enjoyed having the position and being involved in the city council,” Beilfuss said. “I’ll look for some other way to be involved in the community and get more involved in other ways.
“Congrats to Ted, and I’m sure he will do a very good job.”
Beilfuss was also grateful to those that put yards signs up, and he said the COVID-19 pandemic also played a part in not being able to meet more people face-to-face while campaigning.