Mason County Central’s $33.6 million bond proposal, seeking an additional 1.95 mills for construction projects and districtwide improvements, was shut down by Mason County voters Tuesday, but the final totals are yet to be determined.
The school district’s ask received 829 no votes to 593 yes votes from voters in Mason County, according to unofficial results from the Mason County Clerk’s office.
MCC’s district also reaches into Oceana and Lake counties; clerks from both counties told the Daily News that totals would not be turned in until late Wednesday morning, as there are no statewide or federal issues on the ballot. However, Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly confirmed that Lake County had voted the issue down, while Oceana County did not respond to a request for preliminary totals.
Kelly said there are only 107 voters in Oceana County who would cast ballots on the issue — not enough to close the gap.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount also indicated after Tuesday’s count that the writing appeared to be on the wall for the proposal, which sought an additional 1.95 mills in order to generate funding for construction projects including a state-of-the-art, 600-seat performing arts center. It also would have funded the installation of artificial turf at Spartan Community Field, infrastructure improvements, security upgrades, renovations to the high school building and more. About $16 million of the $33.6 million would have gone to the auditorium, while about $1.8 million would have gone to artificial turf.
“While we are disappointed with the results, we will go back to the drawing board and survey our community to see how we can modify the proposal, because our facility needs still very much exist and our students deserve better,” Mount told the Daily News after hearing Tuesday’s totals.
Mount said the district doesn’t currently know when it plans to place the issue back on the ballot, but the plan is to do so.
“We have to take some deep breaths, seek to understand, then determine which of the election dates and timelines will best fit our short- and long-term needs,” Mount stated.