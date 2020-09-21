It hasn’t been uncommon for Beth McGill-Rizer to attend in-district office hours for the seat she is seeking, the 101st District in the state house.
McGill-Rizer, a Democrat, knows the current state representative, Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, because of those many visits at office hours, and it makes for a bit of a different twist on the race between the two that will be decided Nov. 3.
“I think I knew what was important going in (the race). I knew the things happening that I wanted to see happening. I made a point of going to his coffees (hours) and listening to what was important to (O’Malley),” McGill-Rizer, who lives in Victory Township, said. “And hearing what was really important to the community, which was not always the same. Which is normal. We’re on a broad spectrum of people in our district. It would be hard to represent every view every time, and I recognize that.”
McGill-Rizer said she’s learned O’Malley’s style, but she believes it is harder for O’Malley to understand some of the views and standpoints she takes.
“When I’m in those sessions, it easy for me to focus on him. I think it’s harder for him to have to focus on just one constituent,” she said.
McGill-Rizer has a top 10 items she would like to tackle if elected, and chief among those is the economy. She believes one of best ways to get the economy going through improvements to the state’s infrastructure. It is followed closely by education and health care.
“If you stick with my three core issues of economy, education and health care. Everything falls into that. Infrastructure falls into the economy, in my opinion,” she said. “I think that is going to be the crux of our economy is the expansion and rebuilding of our infrastructure.
“I don’t think those issues, per se. Why and how did because of COVID-19. Health care took a radical change. As the governor told us, she said it’s not a switch. It’s a dial. As she dials things slowly, it makes things change. That’s in the workplace. That’s in our schools. It’s in our health care system.”
Those areas, McGill-Rizer said, are ones that Democrats believe are “kitchen-table” issues that are important. And those stretch from being to feed themselves, taking care of children and their health and general well-being.
If the internet access were improved here, more workers could do so remotely from here in the district.
“It’s jobs. It’s education. When you look at jobs, a lot of those (infrastructure) jobs are union jobs,” she said. “And union jobs pay well. They have good health care coverage. And we need to move to some kind universal health care. If we move to a universal health care system, and the unions are providing good health care, those are fewer people that we have to figure out we have to cover.”
A living wage is something McGill-Rizer said could be tackled by the state legislature, but not universal health care. She viewed universal health care as a federal issue, not a state one at least directly. The state could work to get more health care providers trained and ready to work as others move into retirement.
“When they retire, who’s stepping into that spot? At the state level, we can recruit providers to Michigan,” she said. “In particular, we want them in our district. We just have to recruit them in the right way.”
Recruitment won’t come, though, unless improvements to infrastructure happens.
The living wage, though, is something the state definitely can work on.
“(People) stop and say, ‘That’s going to cost businesses more money.’ True. It is going to cost businesses more money, but what’s your return on investment?” she said. “You paid that person more money. When you talk people making minimum wage and you give them a living wage, do you really think they’re socking that money away and getting rich? No. They’re buying groceries. They might go out to dinner when they didn’t go out to dinner before. They go to the theater. They take their kid to the mini-golf. They spend that money.”
If elected, McGill-Rizer said she would like to figure out a way to help support small businesses.
“Large corporations are doing just fine. The stock market is going great,” she said. “Go talk to the people on Ludington Avenue. Talk to the stores and the businesses that opened shortly before the pandemic that are never going to open again or don’t know if they will be able to open again. Those are the people we need to be supporting.”
Signs have popped up around the region, and McGill-Rizer has done few events in person. Many are via the video-conferencing application, Zoom. Door-to-door campaigning is not something she has been able to do, other than leaving door-hangers.
“I’ve learned to hate Zoom,” she said with a smile. “As a former health care professional, I listen to the science. I still do not believe it is in the best interest of the constituents for me to be pounding on their door.
“We’ve done Zoom events, lots of Zoom events. All the parties are either doing outdoor events or Zoom events,” she said. “The nice thing is I don’t have to drive all the way up to Leelanau County to stay in touch with constituents.”
McGill-Rizer said her priorities start with the health and safety of the residents of the district and the state.
“I think there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done. I think it’s a matter of prioritizing what needs to be done. Our economy, education, health care. Those three things are my top priorities, and they’re all intertwined,” she said. “Those have always been my priorities, and I will make sure those priorities will be met for the people of our district.”