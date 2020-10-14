Michael Meyer recognizes that he is a longshot as a write-in candidate for Mason County Sheriff, and his lack of experience in law enforcement makes it a longer shot.
“I have no training or experience other than the (U.S.) Army, and that could be construed as a police action in Vietnam. I don’t have the qualifications that one would expect a sheriff to have,” Meyer said. “My whole motivation is just to allow the electorate of Mason County who might be interested in sending a mild rebuke to incumbent regarding his actions, especially in regards to the April 15 press release he was a part of that I feel embarrassed the governor at a time when she was doing her very level best to protect everyone in the state, all 10 million of us.”
Meyer is running against Kim Cole, the current Mason County sheriff. The race is on the partisan ballot, and Cole is a Republican.
Meyer, 75, lives in Ludington’s Fourth Ward, and he grew up in Mason County in Victory Township. He’s a Mason County Central graduate who went on to Michigan State University to earn a degree in broadcasting. He started a career with Channel 8 in Grand Rapids following his service in the army including working on a talk show with Buck Matthews. After about 12 years, he went on to become a truck driver for 30 years before retiring. He also taught for about three years in the Chicago area.
Meyer cited a report from the Glen Arbor Sun stating that 101st Dist. State Rep. Jack O’Malley’s office worked in conjunction with the four sheriffs of the district on a statement as a part of his motivation to run. The article stated an O’Malley staffer wrote the first draft of what wound up being the release on April 15.
“The sheriffs edited it extensively, but essentially it said the same thing the O’Malley-created draft said,” Meyer said.
The release was published on the Facebook pages of three of the four sheriff’s offices, though not on the page of Cole’s department. Cole, although he signed on with the four on their release, published his own release at that time with more wording about his concerns with the executive orders of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Cole told the Daily News at the time that his chief concern is that people were reporting perceived violations of the executive order, and he cited the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution — prohibiting illegal search and seizure — as to some of his reasons for not enforcing a provision of private gatherings in people’s homes.
Meyer told the Daily News he did not see the release put out by Cole on the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, but he recalled the letters to the editor in the wake of the release. And, in the four-sheriff release, he saw they agreed with the governor on wearing masks and social distancing, but the enforcement would not happen.
“Since then, other sheriffs in Southeast Michigan have made the same statements. They didn’t get the publicity, at least state-wide. It’s not just them any more. It’s four or five other big-county sheriffs that have said this. But that doesn’t make any more correct or free from criticism,” Meyer said. “That’s what I firmly believe, and maybe 20 or 30 have expressed to me personally their support.
“I don’t think I’m the only one. I’m not a crackpot, and I hope I don’t come across as one,” he said. “After this is over, and the votes are counted, I’ll go back to being an anonymous unknown person who follows politics.”
Meyer said he agreed with the stance the sheriffs took when it came to potentially citing those people fishing from a boat versus a non-motorized boat in April. He spoke of the discretion any law enforcement official has in citing or arresting someone for an alleged offense, backed up by the attorney general’s office. But, he viewed the release a bit differently.
“They focused in on issues, very specific issues, when the actual issue was the purposeful and … partisan effort to embarrass the government at the very height of an international pandemic that was affecting thousands of Michigan residents and killing thousands of them,” Meyer said. “It’s just not appropriate.”
Meyer said until he filed the necessary paperwork to run as a non-affiliated write-in, there was no one else on the ballot opposing Cole. Those who choose to vote for Meyer will still need to fill in his name on their ballot before voting. He said he thought someone else would step forward and run during the August primary.
“Three weeks ago, I was looking at a sample ballot, and I saw there was no opposition,” he said. “I thought, why don’t I do it? I want to do something at age 75 for the first time in my life in a pro-active nature with regard to my state and my community. So, I looked into how you go about (a write-in).”
He said he did it on his own without being prompted by a political party or anyone else.
Meyer knows the odds of winning are long.
“They’re about the same as winning the lottery, in my opinion,” he said. “If it were to happen, I’d seek advice from the prosecutor and others… It’s a hard job with a huge budget. It’s the biggest budget in the county, and you have to run the jail… I’m fully aware of hard of a job it is, but my awareness also brings me to the conclusion that those are the focuses that the office-holder should maintain, and let’s not worry so much about the Constitution so much.
“We all have our opinions about the Constitution, but the courts are going to ultimately decide.”
Meyer understood few people know who he is, and he has some yard signs coming. He just wants to make a difference, he said.
“I’m giving people a chance to speak up,” he said. “And that’s my only plank on my platform.”