Ed Miller believes those who live in his county board district need a stronger voice, and that’s why he’s running again in the 7th County Commission District.
Miller, a Democrat who lives in the Village of Custer, is seeking to represent the new 7th County Commission District that includes all of Sheridan, Custer, Branch and Logan townships. He is running against incumbent Republican Ron Bacon. The two squared off two years ago, and four years ago, Miller ran as a write-in against Bacon.
“I feel the rural area is not as represented as it should be,” Miller said. “I know Janet Andersen, she’s out there in Meade and Grant township, but nothing against (Bacon)… I don’t think he speaks up enough. That’s my opinion.”
Miller said some of the work that’s been done, whether it’s from the county board to the state legislature, isn’t helping everyone.
“All of our citizens in Mason County do not have access to high speed internet. If they do, they can’t afford it,” Miller said. “A $30 coupon… that’s supposed to be the solution, and it’s not.”
While local units of government like townships, villages, cities and school districts can seek funds to assist in bringing internet to the rural area, Miller said the county could do more to do its part.
He sees the solution as a partnership between a public entity and a private entity. Miller said the solution shouldn’t just be wireless or just cable, either.
“They need to maybe a combination of the two,” he said. “Why wait until they do another survey to see if it’s needed?”
Miller also wants to bring public transportation to the entire county.
“That’s got to be brought back up. … I think the county board could do some pushing on that,” Miller said.
His solution is to seek a county-wide millage for public transportation.
“If there’s resistance in certain townships, then they need to talk to those townships and either bring them around or find out what their objections are,” he said.
Miller also said the U.S 10 corridor of businesses should be beyond the stretch between the U.S. 31 expressway and the U.S. 31 bypass near Scottville.
“It should be expanded all the way to Lake County,” he said. “Why are they forgetting people east of Stiles Road? I we have a vote. I don’t think we’re represented, I really don’t. We’re overlooked.”
Miller said he is looking forward to what he perceived to be a new senior center in the county, but he would be opposed to closing senior centers in Tallman or Free Soil.
“Ludington needs a new senior center, I agree. We’ve got to include the rest of the county as well,” he said. “Don’t just think about in and around Ludington. The rest of the county needs, and in fact, maybe needs more help than the City of Ludington does.”
Miller currently serves on the Mason County Eastern Board of Education, and the district is one that was discussed quite a bit recently in terms of adding a school resource officer. The other building discussed heavily was Ludington Elementary School.
“How it’s funding, I think we still need to work that out. I know the governor and (in) the budget there’s some money for school safety, but it’s not long term,” Miller said. “It’s really short term. That really has to be ironed out. You can jump into this for one or two years, but then the money will be gone. You have to come up with an agreement with the schools and maybe the county so we can pay for this.
“I think safety for our students is No. 1. It’s got to be a priority. It is mine as a citizen, it is a school board member and it would be if I’m a commissioner.”
Miller would also like the county to continue to address affordable housing.
“It isn’t just a Ludington problem. In the eastern part of the county, we don’t have affordable housing for our people, the families that want to move in. There’s not affordable housing there,” he said. “If the county commission can make it easier for the contractors to come in and build affordable housing, that has to be done.”
Miller also believes that affordable child care can also be worked on at the county board.
“We have to get that funds for affordable child care,” he said. “We have people who won’t go into work because they have to take care of their kids.”
Miller said there are other counties in the state that could serve as templates for what could be accomplished in Mason County.
“I would hope that we could learn from some of our neighboring counties and expand that and not just sit back and wait for someone to do it for us,” he said. “I want to be proactive.”
Because Miller is currently elected to the school board at Eastern, if he were elected to the county board, he would need to decide which position he would retain. He can’t serve both.
“I’ve thought about it. I have a very strong feeling for Mason County Eastern. That’s family to me. I’ve been there and in the community for over 52 years,” he said. “I pay taxes there. I sent my son there. I taught there, was athletic director, coached. I was very involved and still am.
“It would be a difficult decision, but I have a better impact on the county board of commissioners. That’s the reason I’m running.”