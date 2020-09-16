Ed Miller has several issues he would like to work on if he were elected to the Mason County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 3.
Miller is running to represent the seventh county commission district. It includes all of Custer, Branch, Eden and Logan townships and the southern half of Sheridan Township from Millerton Road and south. Miller, a Democrat, ran in 2018 as a write-in candidate for the position against Ron Bacon, a Republican. Bacon is seeking re-election to the seat.
Miller said he’s always been interested in politics. He previously ran for county board in 1982, and he has served the past four years on the Mason County Eastern Board of Education.
“I wanted to represent the eastern part of Mason County,” he said.
Miller is a widower as his wife passed away. The couple have a son and two grandchildren. He’s worked at Mason County Eastern as its former athletic director, and he’s also worked for the state at Ludington State Park.
He said he has 10 issues he wants the county to take a look at, but he has a top three list.
“If the county commission can do anything for high speed internet. I’d like to see all parts of rural Michigan, especially rural Mason County. That’s my No. 1.”
Miller said the county worked on having the Ludington Mass Transit Authority expanded to cover not just Mason County but also Oceana County. It initially passed, but the tax was unable to be levied because of a technicality. When the issue went back before the voters in 2006, it failed.
“I would like to see the Ludington Mass Transit county-wide. If the county commission can do something to, hey, townships put it on the ballot. I know you can have initiatives or referendums from your citizens from each township, but that’s cumbersome and it takes longer,” he said. “There are a lot of people who don’t have cars. The elderly need it to get to appointments, and people need to get to their jobs.”
Miller would also like to get the county commission to work on improving access to mental health providers. He said rural counties such as Mason County are “short-changed” because of the lack of services such as a full-time psychiatrist.
“It’s really kind of cumbersome. I’ve talked to Kim Cole and some of the people in law enforcement, and some of the people in jail actually have mental problems, and it takes quite a while to get referred for a psych evaluation,” Miller said. “If there’s something the county commission could do to try to do, I’d like to get improvements in healthcare, especially healthcare.”
Some of the things Miller would like the county to tackle likely would be done through millages. He said the commission’s role, though, is to lead the effort to get those types of proposals passed.
“They can be more of a leader and try to propel and push it so it gets on the ballot,” he said. “I think that’s the key thing. If you get a chance to get people to vote on it, you can get more of the services that they want and need provided.”
In regard to having security at the courthouse, Miller said the county needs improvements, and the county could look at neighboring Manistee County.
The future of the Mason County Airport, and how to tackle the issue of whether or not to have a 5,000-foot runway has come to the forefront.
“Right now, maybe we should hang onto it. There might be a need for some of those planes to come in. We want to help as many of our businesses and people in Mason County,” Miller said. “If we shorten it, we’re going to be limiting what can come into our airport.”
The revenue sharing from the state to the local municipalities, including the county, is an issue that is on the table because of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on revenues during the full shutdown in the spring. Miller said funding law enforcement is of the utmost importance if the county were to face cuts.
“The revenue sharing, we have to put some pressure on our legislators to bring it back to where it was in the past. Dollar-wise, it may be more, but percentage-wise, it’s been going down,” Miller said. “We don’t think we have to entirely rely on the revenue sharing, it has to be part of the budget.”
Miller said he has not gone through door-to-door campaigning, other than placing door-hangers on less than two dozen homes.
“I’m not going to door-to-door unless we open up and have a better (turn) with COVID,” he said. “Boy, the way it’s looking now, we may go the other direction. I’m going to be sending out postcards to most of the residents, at least the ones that are leaning my way. That’s going to be one of my main ways of communicating. I’m going to have yard signs out… A lot of it is word of mouth.
“I’ve been here 50 years, since 1969… People know where I’m at… I’m not afraid to speak up, and I’ll give my opinion whether you agree with it or not. As a commission, we vote on things and we discuss things, and if it gets passed, I’ll support it, even if I didn’t agree with it in the beginning.”