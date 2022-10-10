John Moolenaar is seeking another term in Congress, but in a different district during this election season.
Moolenaar, a Republican, discussed inflation, federal spending and more as he seeks the 2nd Congressional District seat after serving two terms in the old 4th Congressional District.
The new 2nd Congressional District includes all or part of 20 Michigan counties — including Mason, Lake and Oceana counties — as far north as Ogemaw County and as far south as Barry County. It nearly goes from Lake Michigan to Lake Huron’s Saginaw Bay.
The race on the Nov. 8 general election ballot pits Moolenaar against Democrat Jerry Hilliard. Hilliard ran against Moolenaar twice before in the old 4th District.
Moolenaar said the inflationary crunch felt by Americans is the result of high federal spending.
“I believe it is directly related to the federal spending, the printing money … even President (Barack) Obama’s former adviser (Steve Rattner) said it’s the federal spending that’s doing this. I think those policies have to change. That has been a huge part of the problem.”
What also is causing the spike in inflation is the Biden Administration’s restrictions on the energy industry, Moolenaar said.
“It sends a message to our energy producers that it’s not a favorable environment for them to continue to invest,” he said. “That drives up our costs at the pump. It increases costs of fertilizer for growing our food. Petroleum products, plastics, even things like … the cost of transporting food issues in the supply chain. To me those are all contributing factors.”
Moolenaar said the government needs to “live within its means” going forward. And, he said the spending needs to not attempt to control the economy.
“Even the infrastructure bill, if it was just building roads and bridges, that’s one thing, but when you’re sort of funding Green New Deal projects (and) initiatives, to me, those are not benefiting our infrastructure. That’s simply promoting a political agenda. Those kinds of spending initiatives need to stop immediately,” he said. “When it comes to our ongoing spending, we need to look at the every facet of the federal government, what we’re spending on and where we can cut back.”
Moolenaar mentioned seniors on fixed incomes. In many cases, the cost of medication exceeded the raises in those fixed incomes seniors received. Moolenaar said the way to lower the prices of medication would be for pharmaceutical companies to innovate.
“In the long run, you want to incentivize the development of new drugs to cure diseases like Alzheimer’s, cancer and you want to have innovation occurring in our country,” he said. “You don’t want to put it so that people don’t have an incentive to invest in new medicine. But at the same time, you want to have a competitive environment so it drives down costs. And then you want to make sure there’s transparency so people can get the most value for their healthcare dollar.”
Moolenaar mentioned the supply chain and workforce issues, and he voiced his support for work visas being available for the migrant workforce.
“When it comes to making sure we have the workforce we need to supply the agricultural products we have in Michigan, I think we ought to strengthen that program, make sure it has integrity, make sure it is easy for people to use and not so burdensome,” he said. “Businesses shouldn’t have to go through all sorts of hoops and pay all sorts of consultants to be able to use this program.”
Moolenaar said the southern border needs to be better secured, and there are multiple ways to do that — from a wall to technological means. The party out of power typically gains seats in midterm elections, and the Republicans could gain control of the House. If that were to happen, Moolenaar said the Republicans would try to solve the border issue through the appropriation process.
“To me, that’s where these negotiations can take place where we can have expectations that if the government is going to receive funding, it has these responsibilities to do,” he said. “If those responsibilities aren’t met, the president won’t receive the funding for his budget priorities accordingly. There needs to be accountability.”
Moolenaar said there is a concern about a high cost of living as well as safety, but he also mentioned parents having a say in their children’s education. He promoted the Republicans’ Commitment to America — a list of promises similar to what was promoted in the 1990s with the Contract with America. In it, there is a Parents Bill of Rights.
“We’re very concerned about the high cost of living. We’re concerned about safety in communities or securing the southern border, concerned about some of the feelings that parents want to make sure they have a say in their child’s education, where they go to school, what’s being taught, all of those are important things,” he said, mentioning the Republicans’ promises. “Let’s focus on what we can do if we get the majority in Congress (and these) here are the priorities that we have.
“It’s a clear plan that we believe where America will get right back on the right track.”