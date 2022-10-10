Today

Cloudy and windy. A few showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. A few showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, becoming a steady rain in the afternoon. Windy. Thunder possible. High 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.