John Moolenaar won reelection to Congress Tuesday, running in the new 2nd District that includes Mason, Lake, Manistee and Oceana counties.
The Associated Press declared that Moolenaar won the district at 11:26 p.m., Tuesday.
Moolenaar was running against Jerry Hilliard for the third consecutive cycle, but for the first time in the newly redrawn 2nd District. The two ran against each other in the older 4th District.
“I am honored to have won this election and the trust of the voters of the 2nd District,” Moolenaar stated in a release after 10 p.m., Tuesday. “I will never stop fighting for our values and our constitutional rights. I look forward to representing the residents of Michigan’s 2nd District as I work to get our nation back on track.”
Moolenaar thanked those who supported him during the campaign, too.
“I would like to thank my wife Amy and our family for everything they have done to support me,” he stated. “I also want to thank my campaign team, our wonderful volunteers, and everyone who worked hard to bring us over the finish line.”
The current 2nd District Congressman, Bill Huizinga, R-Zeeland, sought election in the redrawn 4th District. The AP reported at 11:30 p.m. that he won the seat and reelection to Congress.