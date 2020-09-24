Current 101st State Rep. Jack O’Malley has enjoyed his time in office since first being elected in 2018.
In that time, he has worked to know residents of the district, and he’s learned much of his opponent for the November general election, too. O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, is running to retain his seat in the state legislature against Beth McGill- Rizer, a Democrat from Victory Township in Mason County.
McGill- Rizer often has attended in-district office hours and listening sessions of O’Malley’s. And the pair have had many conversations.
“You might know of someone because of their position, but you don’t necessarily know them,” O’Malley said. “I respect Beth. I know she’s passionate. I just don’t agree with everything. Again, we can have our differences. That’s what we’re supposed to do, and we can debate them.”
O’Malley said there continue to be many issues before the state, including one hot-button issue from 2018 in the roads. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over much, if not everything, when it comes to the state.
“It’s going to take a while to recover from the COVID situation,” he said. “Even though things are looking better, you can’t just assume we’re going to continue this upward climb with our economy.”
With the roads, O’Malley he continues to work on a package of bills that would allow for local entities to have more flexibility when it comes to allocating money to fix the roads. He doesn’t disagree that state roads need fixing, but maintains the majority of the roads that need work are local roads.
“Most of the roads in the state are local. We’ve been getting fought tooth and nail on some of these things. I don’t know if they’re all going to make it through this term, but they’re all smart, sensible things to support the locals,” O’Malley said. “It’s not raising any taxes. It’s using the money we have smarter.”
The pandemic has shown to O’Malley that broadband and connectivity to the internet is something that is needed. He said the federal government is working on some ways to assist in that connectivity.
“I think it really opened up people’s eyes because of the school kids,” he said, adding that should districts reach a path where they’re connected to the homes, other changes may happen such as the potential elimination of snow days.
The COVID-19 pandemic, O’Malley said, will likely have lasting impacts on the small businesses in the district for months.
"It's going to take a while to recover from the COVID situation. Even though things are looking better, you can't just assume we're going to continue this upward climb with our economy. Because what I'm hearing from this district is that there are a lot of small businesses that have already folded or probably won't be here in the spring," he said. "They're barely hanging on."
O’Malley said those businesses that have been shut down because of the executive orders for a prolonged period of time should be reimbursed in some way by the state using a formula similar to what an insurance company uses for business interruption.
“Whether it be through tax credits, through some type of grants or maybe not grants but payments through the (Michigan Economic Development Corporation). Because they shouldn’t have to pay them back,” O’Malley said. “I think using that business interruption where I can prove this is what I was making and this what I lost. They’ve still got property taxes they have to pay.”
While it appears the governor’s office and state legislature are on the way to having a budget finished in time for the next year that doesn’t cut K-12 funding or revenue sharing, COVID-19’s impact very well could be seen in the state budget next year or even the year after. O’Malley said that’s when some items within the budget may need to be cut or delayed.
“I think those priorities are always the same: education, the environment… and business things to keep attracting people. The question is, as we filter down in the budget, what kind of haircuts are there,” he said. “Every department, every cause, every group that gets any kind of state funding is important in their eyes… I had some money coming to the district last spring, and it was going to take care of the Cedar River project up in Leelanau County, and it got cut. I’m like, I get it because we don’t have the money.”
O’Malley recognized that there are crunches in terms of housing, available employees and childcare. He related it to a three-legged stool where each was equally important, and all three need addressing in one way or shape. What could help alleviate some of that pain is a regional transit authority. He suggested that perhaps with some busing, residents in Benzie or Leelanau counties could work in Grand Traverse without having to attempt to move to Grand Traverse where housing is expensive.
“What if we were able to put together a regional transit system so somebody could live in Thompsonville, get on a bus of some sort and get to Traverse,” he said. “Or what if that person lived in Fountain or wherever and get into Ludington? I’m not saying that’s a perfect solution. I don’t think anybody has looked at that. Over in Flint, it is a different dynamic.”
He used Flint as an example because workers there are being bussed to the Brighton area and back each day. He said he would like to take a tour of that system with his Democratic colleague from there.
“They bring the employees in and these businesses help pay for that,” O’Malley said. “They’re bringing the workers to the plant, the shift’s done, the job’s done, they get on the bus and go home. That’s a big-city issue. Maybe that’s something we have here.”